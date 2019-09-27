The Louise Hornets (0-4) get another chance to pick up their first win of the season when they go on the road to play the Stockdale Brahmas (0-4) this Friday night in week five.
The Hornets are getting ever closer to a win. The 65-point loss to Ganado to open the season seems like a far distant memory.
While Louise is winless, each week they’ve played better. After the Ganado loss, they lost to Kenedy by 43, the following week a 13-point loss to Bloomington. Last week they came the closest, a one-score game to Sacred Heart Hallettsville.
“We’ve been tackling better and we’ve been going downfield better since Ganado,” senior middle linebacker Michael Gusman said.
Against Sacred Heart, the Hornets played their best game to date. Louise’s rush defense, for the first time this season, held a team with fewer than 150 yards. Sacred Heart only managed 66 yards on the ground and only 219 yards total, also a season-low. Senior Mason Orsak had an interception and, as a team, the Hornets had eight tackles for loss.
Without their starting quarterback Robert Montes who got injured during the game, the Hornets only managed one touchdown Friday night.
While the offense was limited, junior running back Roogeric Schooler had another big game with 166-yards on the ground.
Stockdale last week did a good job limiting their opponent on the ground allowing only 3.7 yards a carry. Stockdale’s defense in the games before last week, gave up over five yards a carry.
“It’s going to take a full game (to beat Stockdale),” Gusman said. “It’s going to take touchdowns and we’re going to have to block and tackle.”
Louise on the season has scored in every game, but they’ve yet to get a second touchdown. With the way the defense is coming along, if the Hornets can find a second touchdown, they might have a happy ride home from Stockdale.
