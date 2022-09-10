Up High

Louise senior Addison Lewis stretches her hands high above the net to get her finger tips on a volleyball against Danbury earlier this season. The Hornets will play 5A Victoria West next Friday at Hornet Gym.

The Louise Lady Hornets won the Runge one-day tournament championship defeating three teams this past weekend.

Overall the Lady Hornets had a successful week of play, going 3-1 with their lone loss to 3A the Tidehaven Lady Tigers in a three-set game.

