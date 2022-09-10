The Louise Lady Hornets won the Runge one-day tournament championship defeating three teams this past weekend.
Overall the Lady Hornets had a successful week of play, going 3-1 with their lone loss to 3A the Tidehaven Lady Tigers in a three-set game.
In Runge, Louise took down Prairie Lea, Faith Academy, and Victoria Cobra Athletics. Lady Hornet seniors Kate Garrett and Addison Lewis earned all-tournament honors.
“We are getting better with every game. This weekend was a good tournament for us to work on some things against opponents other than our own junior varsity. It was good practice,” Lady Hornet coach Amber Miles said.
Louise was swept against Tidehaven, but the Lady Hornets played them close 25-17, 25-21, 25-23. Miles felt the bigger school Lady Tigers was a good gauge for what they will see come district play.
“They have some strong and smart hitters that play a faster game. We haven’t had a chance to play many teams like that this season. Overall I was pleased with how they competed,” Miles said. “We made some mistakes that we are working on fixing in practice. We need to have a bigger blocking presence and move faster on the net. We also need to work on finishing a game when we are ahead. We were ahead at some point in every set last week and still came up short. We need to find the heart to push through to the end.”
Before starting district play, the Lady Hornets will get two more tough tests playing Yorktown and 5A Victoria West, both at home next Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
Louise has hung tough against larger schools this season playing competitively.
The Lady Hornets open district with Shiner on Sept. 20, in Shiner.
