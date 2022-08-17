The Ricebird offense and defense made their presence known during the running 15-minute clock scrimmage portion against the La Grange Leopards at Ricebird Stadium Friday night.
El Campo got a lot of work against La Grange, running more than 100 plays in the controlled scrimmage before going to the extra live section.
Overall, El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell was happy with what he saw.
“I was really pleased with the effort. We made some mistakes but we played with really good effort,” Worrell said. “We need to get in better shape and the kids know that. We ran a lot of plays, like 108-110 total plays.”
Once the scrimmage went live, La Grange, who went two rounds deep in the playoffs last season, had no answer for the Ricebird offense or defense. During the running clock, the Ricebirds scored twice and held La Grange to a pair of first downs in their three drives, two of which ended with interceptions by El Campo.
During the controlled scrimmage senior quarterback Brock Rod had the most impressive run, breaking free for a 58-yard scamper up the middle, before getting tackled at the two-yard line.
In the running clock, La Grange got the ball first and their drive was stopped with an El Campo interception. The Ricebird offense rewarded the defense with a touchdown a few plays later.
The Ricebird defense held their ground on the Leopard’s second possession with a three and out. Three run plays later from El Campo juniors Stephen Norman, Oliver Miles and senior Rueben Owens II and the Ricebirds had moved the ball from 60 yards away to their second score.
With under two minutes left, La Grange got the ball for a final time and grabbed their second first down on a big run down the sideline. The Leopards went back to pass to try and get into scoring position, but again the Ricebirds picked off the throw to end the live scrimmage with a positive feeling, especially from the defensive backfield.
El Campo came into the preseason needing to replace their entire defensive backfield, three of which are now playing college football at Hardin-Simmons University.
In the controlled portion, junior Drake Resendez knocked down a pass and senior Logan Jansky had a pass break up in the end zone keeping La Grange from a score.
“I thought our secondary did a really good job,” Worrell said. “(That group) has been the point of a lot of questions. But I feel and felt good about that bunch. We lost three really good ones in the secondary last year. We’ve had to get young guys to step up and I thought it was one of the bright points (against La Grange).”
El Campo also had several junior varsity players change jerseys and play a second scrimmage with varsity.
One of the players, sophomore running back Jakwuan Hudlin had a few big pounding runs against La Grange’s varsity.
“Several of the kids off the current junior varsity got to come up and get a couple of snaps so that’s always a plus to come up and see what they can do on varsity,” Worrell said.
The Ricebirds’ final test will be with the Salado Eagles tomorrow in Bastrop with varsity playing at 6 p.m.
Worrell feels Salado will give El Campo a good chance to see where there are before they play their first game next Friday night.
“They went away from the slot-T (offense) to the spread,” Worrell said. “I think they have a quarterback who transferred out, that moved back and he’s 6’ 6”, I think they’re really, really tall (overall) from what I understand. They’re physical and they’re very well coached.”
Salado lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.