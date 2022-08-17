Looking D-fierce

El Campo junior Stephen Norman gets his hands on a La Grange running back, also during the controlled portion of the Ricebirds first scrimmage. Norman made plays at linebacker and running back against La Grange Friday night.

The Ricebird offense and defense made their presence known during the running 15-minute clock scrimmage portion against the La Grange Leopards at Ricebird Stadium Friday night.

El Campo got a lot of work against La Grange, running more than 100 plays in the controlled scrimmage before going to the extra live section.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.