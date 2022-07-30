El Campo proved they are one of the better swim programs in Texas, winning 10 state championships with two swimmers and one relay team setting state records this past weekend in Corpus Christi.
Former Ladybird swimmer, Camryn Jansky competing in an over 18 bracket, set a Texas Amateur Athletic Federation record in the 50-meter backstroke.
“It was pretty shocking since I trained for only a few weeks and hadn’t swam for over a year and a half before June. I’m very happy with how I swam,” Jansky said.
Former Ladybird and Ricebird swimmers made waves at state, with the 18 and over mixed relay team winning all four relays. Female swimmers Jansky, Kendall Beal and male swimmers Gage Garner and Dylan Cook, won the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle and medleys.
“I enjoyed getting to swim for Red Wave again with my former high school teammates. I’m happy that I said yes when Kendall asked me. Although it was just supposed to be for fun, we still had strong races in the adult age group,” Jansky said.
Along with Jansky, incoming Ricebird swimmer Zane Garner set a record in the 50-meter butterfly. Garner as part of the mixed relay team with Riley Wallis, Juliann Little and Kade Beal, also set a state record in the 100-meter freestyle.
Future Ladybird Codi Klatt, also had a big outing, winning gold in the 50-meter freestyle and backstroke in the girls 11-12 youth division.
“I was very proud to see so many future, current and former Ricebirds be so successful (at state),” El Campo Ricebird swim coach Kelly Garner said. “I think it shows the importance El Campo puts into having a quality swim program, at all levels.”
Overall the Red Wave Swim Team had 33 swimmers finish in the top 10 in their individual events.
COMPLETE RESULTS
Girls 6 & Under 25 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (20.57)
13 - Piper Shoquist (28.77)
Girls 6 & Under 100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:53.42)
4) Piper Shoquist, Paige Bard, Finley Quinn, Carolina Wynn (2:10.57)
Girls 11-12 50 SC Meter Freestyle
State Champion - Codi Klatt (31.57)
7) Maliyah Lewis (33.29)
Girls 11-12 50 SC Meter Backstroke
State Champion - Codi Klatt (36.09)
7) Maliyah Lewis (39.20)
Girls 11-12 50 SC Meter Breaststroke
Winning time (42.40)
8) Maliyah Lewis (45.46)
Women 15-17 50 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (28.51)
9) Juliann Little (29.94)
Women 15-17 100 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (1:02.18)
15) Riley Wallis (1:09.30)
Women 15-17 50 SC Meter Backstroke
Winning time (32.83)
10) Juliann Little (35.61)
Women 15-17 50 SC Meter Breaststroke
Winning time (36.90)
3) Riley Wallis (37.20)
Women 15-17 50 SC Meter Butterfly
Winning time (31.22)
3) Juliann Little (32.81)
Women 15-17 100 SC Meter IM
Winning time (1:11.88)
9) Riley Wallis (1:20.03)
Women 18-24 50 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (29.64)
2) Camryn Jansky (29.86)
Women 18-24 50 SC Meter Backstroke
STATE RECORD set by Camryn Jansky (32.16)
2) Kendall Beal (35.49)
Women 18-24 100 SC Meter IM
Winning time (1:13.87)
3) Kendall Beal (1:22.42)
Boys 8 & Under 25 SC Meter Backstroke
Winning time (21.17)
6) Cooper Hensley (23.95)
14) Rhett Pfardrescher (25.31)
Boys 8 & Under 25 SC Meter Butterfly
Winning time (21.07)
12) Wolfgang Rosenbusch (27.20)
Boys 8 & Under 100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:23.78)
6) Rhett Pfardrescher, Wolfgang Rosenbusch, Cooper Hensley, Joshua Smith (1:47.55)
Boys 11-12 50 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (28.41)
2) Gus Respondek (31.55)
Boys 11-12 100 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (1:02.10)
5) Gus Respondek (1:11.61)
Boys 11-12 50 SC Meter Backstroke
Winning time (34.31)
2) Gus Respondek (36.76)
Boys 11-12 50 SC Meter Butterfly
Winning time (31.66)
2) Gus Respondek (33.58)
Boys 13-14 50 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (26.60)
16) Julian Aguirre (31.22)
Boys 13-14 100 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (57.79)
16) Julian Aguirre (1:11.32)
Boys 13-14 50 SC Meter Backstroke
Winning time (30.83)
16) Evan Vasquez (39.33)
Boys 13-14 50 SC Meter Breaststroke
Winning time (33.67)
17) Evan Vasquez (43.35)
Men 15-17 50 SC Meter Freestyle
State Champion - Zane Garner (25.05)
42) Kaden Beal (29.39)
Men 15-17 50 SC Meter Backstroke
State Champion - Zane Garner (27.98)
24) Kaden Beal (34.83)
Men 15-17 50 SC Meter Butterfly
STATE RECORD set by Zane Garner (26.15)
26) Kaden Beal (31.59)
Men 18-24 50 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (25.14)
5) Dylan Cook (27.19)
Men 18-24 100 SC Meter Freestyle
Winning time (57.19)
4) Dylan Cook (1:01.30)
Men 18-24 50 SC Meter Breaststroke
Winning time (31.24)
2) Gage Garner (33.42)
Mixed 15-17 100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
STATE RECORD set by Zane Garner, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Kaden Beal (51.64)
Mixed 15-17 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
Winning time (1:50.87)
2) Zane Garner, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Kaden Beal (1:55.04)
Mixed 15-17 200 SC Meter Medley Relay
State Champion Zane Garner, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Kaden Beal (2:04.22)
Mixed 18 & Over 100 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
State Champion - Gage Garner, Camryn Jansky, Kendall Beal, Dylan Cook (51.64, two-tenths from breaking the state record)
Mixed 18 & Over 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay
State Champion - Gage Garner, Camryn Jansky, Kendall Beal, Dylan Cook (2:00.17)
Mixed 18 & Over 200 SC Meter Medley Relay
State Champion - Gage Garner, Camryn Jansky, Kendall Beal, Dylan Cook (2:20.55)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.