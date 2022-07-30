Medal Winners

Back in their home pool, a number of Red Wave swimmers grabbed a photo with their medals won at the state meet this past weekend in Corpus Christi. Pictured (l-r) front page: Cameron Reck, Cooper Hensley, Rhett Pfardrescher, Paige Pard and Carolina Wynn. Back row (l-r): Julian Aguirre, Juliann Little, Gus Responded, Dylan Cook, Gage Garner, Zane Garner, Kaden Beal, Riley Wallis and Cody Klatt.

El Campo proved they are one of the better swim programs in Texas, winning 10 state championships with two swimmers and one relay team setting state records this past weekend in Corpus Christi.

Former Ladybird swimmer, Camryn Jansky competing in an over 18 bracket, set a Texas Amateur Athletic Federation record in the 50-meter backstroke.

