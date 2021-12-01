Area schools are in the throws of preseason basketball as they continue getting better as district play nears closer.
The Louise Hornets won’t have much time before they start district. They play their first district opponent on Dec. 17 against Shiner. With only three games and two tournaments before they see Shiner. The El Campo Ricebirds will have a little longer, with district not starting until the new year.
Both the Ricebirds and the Hornets missed the playoffs last season.
El Campo came up just shy finishing in fifth place two games behind the final playoff spot. While not making the playoffs, Ricebirds coach Kevin Lewis, in his first year, lead them to their most district wins since 2016. This will be El Campo’s first season since 2016 the same head coach returned the following season.
Senior Trinceton Foley returns this season, as a junior, he earned second-team honors all-district honors. Foley was the Ricebirds’ primary lockdown defender, drawing the opponent’s toughest offensive threat. Foley has been a big rebounder and playmaker, while football was still playing games, their season ending last Friday night. Now with football over, Foley could shift to a different role with more guards joining the team.
Louise dealt with injures and missed the playoffs last season. The year before they made the playoffs, their first return since 2009.
The Hornets lost two scoring guards to graduation in Rogeric Schooler and Mathew Marek. Louise is built differently this season with juniors Ethan Wendel and Damian Gundelach and senior D’Adrian Espitia giving them more size inside than they had in previous seasons.
El Campo and Louise both play in tough districts. Three of the four playoff teams in each of their respective district went at least two rounds in the playoffs last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.