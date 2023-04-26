El Campo came away with two area championships this past Thursday in Bay City.
Ricebird junior Oliver Miles continued to show he’s one of the better leapers around winning the long and triple jump. The Ricebird junior made it to state in the triple jump last season.
As a team, the Ricebirds scored 35 points, good enough for eighth out of 13 schools in the combined District 25 and 26 area meet. Stafford won the meet with 107 points and Wharton placed third with 86 points.
The Ladybirds didn’t have any area champions, but they did qualify for regionals in several events. The Ladybirds scored 43 points, coming in seventh place. Sealy won the meet with 113 points and Wharton came in last with six points.
The Region IV meet will be at Javelina Stadium at Texas A&M University - Kingsville this Friday and Saturday.
AREA CHAMPION - Needville - 4:00.43
AREA CHAMPION - Wharton - 3:19.53
AREA CHAMPION - West Columbia - 5’4”
4) El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 4’9”
AREA CHAMPION - Royal 6’3”
4) Wharton - Jacorric Allen 5’10”
AREA CHAMPION - Sealy - 18’6.50”
2) El Campo - Madison Holmes - 18-5.75”
AREA CHAMPION - Oliver Miles - 21’11.75”
AREA CHAMPION - Navasota 34’10”
5) El Campo - Kendra Miller - 32’10”
AREA CHAMPION - Stafford - 53’
6) El Campo - Taylor Manrriquez - 43’6”
AREA CHAMPION - El Campo - Oliver Miles -46’2”
AREA CHAMPION - Royal - 47.84
AREA CHAMPION - Bay City - 43.25
AREA CHAMPION - Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 1:59.92
7) Wharton - Keilon Jackson - 2:14.81
AREA CHAMPION - Needville - 15.45
5) El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 16.21
AREA CHAMPION - Stafford - 11.85
4) El Campo - Keona Wells - 12.22
AREA CHAMPION - Brazosport 10.41
5) El Campo - Quincy Thornton - 10.92
AREA CHAMPION - Royal - 1:40.98
AREA CHAMPION - Stafford - 1:28.78
AREA CHAMPION - Iowa Colony - 56.01
4) Wharton - J’Honesty Smith - 1:03.45
AREA CHAMPION - Wharton - Jacorric Allen - 48.87
AREA CHAMPION - Needville - 48.06
6) El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 51.24
AREA CHAMPION - Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 39.68
AREA CHAMPION - Royal - 24.67
3) El Campo - Madison Holmes - 25.27
AREA CHAMPION - Brazosport - 21.69
7) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 22.98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.