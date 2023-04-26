Oliver Miles

Ricebird junior Oliver Miles was the only El Campo athlete to medal at the area meet last Thursday in Bay City.

El Campo came away with two area championships this past Thursday in Bay City.

Ricebird junior Oliver Miles continued to show he’s one of the better leapers around winning the long and triple jump. The Ricebird junior made it to state in the triple jump last season.

