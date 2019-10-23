One by-product of the El Campo Ricebirds winning and unrivaled rushing attack in the area is it’s attracting attention.
Freshman running back Rueben Owens early in the season has made some waves with big runs which earned him notoriety and two unofficial trips to College Station and one to the University of Texas.
The freshman Ricebird is a two-way player as a running back and in the secondary. Owens is also a punt returner. As a running back for the Ricebirds, he has 600 yards and two touchdowns.
Owens has received scholarship offers to Arkansas and LSU.
“It’s great. I’m happy,” Owens said. “It means a lot (to get the offers), I don’t really believe it.”
As a running back, Owens began to turn heads during El Campo’s second scrimmage of the season against Sweeny. The freshman back took a handoff and broke arm tackles, bounced off defenders, kept his balance and outraced the defense into the end zone. That carry was captured on video and shared on his personal twitter (twitter.com/ii_rueben) where it quickly received thousands of views and to date has been seen more than 26,000 times.
On top of Owens 600 rushing yards, he’s had four long touchdown runs called back on penalties and, last week, he added his second career catch to his resume grabbing a touchdown on a 31-yard grab.
As a freshman, Owens is still two years away from taking any official college visits and he’ll be in the red and white of El Campo for another three seasons.
