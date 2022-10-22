When the East Bernard Brahmarettes are on a roll, they are hard to stop and that is what the Harmony School of Discovery Lady Tigers found out Tuesday night on the road.
The Brahmarettes held the Lady Tigers to one point in the second set of their sweep grabbing 25-8, 25-1, 25-11 wins.
East Bernard with the win won their 80th district game in a row and is perfect through district picking up their 10th straight sweep.
The Lady Tigers earned no points in the second set, the only score coming from a long kill attempt by East Bernard. The Brahmarettes crushed Harmony with an 18-0 run to close out the set.
While the Brahmarettes got kills, it was junior setter Abby Hudgins who provided several points, landing 10 aces. Hudgins was indiscriminate on who she picked on, with Harmony players having a tough time keeping her serves in play.
Leading 10-1, Hudgins went short on her serve, hitting the top of the net and rolling over in front of the defense. She followed with another ace, this time to the back middle of the defense. East Bernard senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik broke her ace streak with a kill, only for Hudgins to land two more aces immediately afterward. Brahmarette senior outside Lexie Warncke ended the set with three straight kills.
The Brahmarettes final district game comes against the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night at home. The playoffs will start on Oct. 31 - Nov. 1.
East Bernard maintained their stat-ranking holding at 15th in 3A. They remain the only Wharton County team state-ranked.
