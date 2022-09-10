El Campo JV Red

Pictured in no order is the roster of the Ricebirds Junior Varsity Red team, Jamarion Lee, Spencer Wishert, Cameron Cypher, Loreto Garcia, Joseph Stewart, Owen Radley, Landon Smith, Patrick Sanchez, Nicholas Martinez, Jeremy Ramirez, Mason Valenzuela, Jabary Foley, Ethan Velasquez, Chris Hernandez, Corbin Hicks, Seneca Farrow, Brodie Payne, Adan Lopez, Zach Garcia, Preston Lopez, Sergio Molina, Raymond Rodriquez, Antonio Piedra, Kingston Quinonez, Kelvin Galvan, Gjabaree Allen, Chris Jackson, Caleb Hudlin, Tristan Furch, Jakub Rodriguez and Mario Chihuahua. The red team is 2-0 on the season.

The Ricebird sub-varsity teams had a perfect week of football going 3-0.

El Campo junior varsity beats Corpus Christi Miller 46-0 on the road at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.

