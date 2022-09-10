The Ricebird sub-varsity teams had a perfect week of football going 3-0.
El Campo junior varsity beats Corpus Christi Miller 46-0 on the road at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.
The Ricebird sub-varsity teams had a perfect week of football going 3-0.
El Campo junior varsity beats Corpus Christi Miller 46-0 on the road at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.
For the second week in a row, El Campo sophomore Quincy Thornton got the Ricebirds started with a long touchdown run. Against Miller, it was from 55-yards out for the first lead of the game.
Junior Jakwuan Hudlin and sophomore Camden Phillips also scored with rushing touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Bradyn Korenek found junior tight end Dean Poenitzsch for a 35-yard touchdown strike.
El Campo sophomore Stacy Norman was all over the field making plays on defense, making tackles and forcing a fumble on a sack in the fourth quarter which led to the Ricebirds second defensive touchdown of the game with sophomore Darian Holmes scoring on the scoop and score.
The defense started the night hot with sophomore Riley Riha sacking the Miller quarterback in the endzone for a safety on their first possession.
El Campo junior varsity red defeated the Port Lavaca Sandcrabs 24-6 on the road.
Overall the Ricebird red defense held the Sandcrabs to fewer than 100 yards of total offense.
El Campo sophomore Jamarion Lee had a big night with two rushing touchdowns both from 15 plus yards out. Fellow sophomore Spencer Wishert pounded his way in from seven yards away for the final rushing touchdown of the game.
The defense closed the night out with a big play from sophomore Owen Radley scoring on a fumble run back for a touchdown.
• El Campo freshmen picked up their first win of the season beating Corpus Christi Miller 12-0 on the road.
