The Ricebirds golf team had a top-three finish in their home tournament at the El Campo Country Club Friday.
Ricebird golf had 364 strokes, finishing behind Angleton and Bellville won won the tournament with a team score of 335.
El Campo had four golfers with scores under 100 under.
Kayden Zajicek led the team with a score of 86.
Karson Martin, Owen Radley and Kolbe Treybig all were under 100 strokes.
El Campo will play in the district golf tournament in Navasota at the Pecan Lakes Golf Club.
