The 2022 football season will not be the last time Ricebird seniors Bryce Rasmussen or Sloan Hubert will lace up their cleats. Both seniors signed their national letters of intent, earlier this year, to continue playing football on the next level.
Rasmussen will be heading to Sam Houston State as a preferred walk-on, while Hubert will be going a little farther up north, getting a full ride to play for Texas A&M-Commerce.
Rasmussen had one place on his mind when he was looking at schools to play for, Sam Houston State. However, that didn’t seem like an option, first committing to play for Harding University in Arkansas, a DII school. Content in his choice, randomly before signing day, he got a call from Sam Houston State and after talking it over with his parents, Rasmussen decided on staying closer to home and chase the DI football dream.
“Sam Houston State was my dream school (when I started the process), so it all worked out in my favor,” Rasmussen said. “Now I get to play DI football in my backyard.”
While it’s not a scholarship, Rasmussen will have a roster spot and he does have the chance to eventually earn a scholarship over time with the Bearkats.
“I know my work ethic and effort will hopefully get me a scholarship, no doubt about that,” Rasmussen said.
Football has been in Rasmussen’s blood since he was a youth. He got his start playing pee-wee football, however, it wasn’t until this past season that he started to think that he could actually play in college.
As a junior, he missed the last part of the season with an injury.
This past season, he was a key member of the offensive line, an anchor for them blocking, opening up holes in the El Campo running game, and mauling defensive tackles, ends and linebackers.
“I got bigger, strong and had more experience,” Rasmussen said. “Coming into the senior season, I was hyped up and I was ready to play. I did have some doubts, with the injury, but I (was healthy) stuck it through and as soon as we hit the playoffs, I (knew) I wanted to go somewhere.”
Rasmussen this past season was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association first-team all-state team and he was named District 12’s Lineman of the Year.
“I really felt like he started loving football this year, I could really see it in his eyes this year,” El Campo offensive line coach Jacob Clay said. “I really felt comfortable with him blocking anybody. He’s going to be a great hand at the next level. If he can just grind it out the first couple of months and get into the Spring and get stronger, I think he’s going to be (player) for them.”
Rasmussen, who wants to be a Game Warden, will pursue a criminal justice degree while at Sam Houston. Rasmussen’s older sister, Paige played for the Ladybirds and got an athletic scholarship to play softball with Southwestern University, throwing 110.2 innings for them in her career.
Despite having some preferred walk-on opportunities from some of the bigger colleges in the nation, North Carolina and Oklahoma State, among others, Hubert enjoyed the feel of small-town Commerce and will make that his home this upcoming season.
“I’m a country kid, I like small towns (like El Campo),” Hubert said. “Commerce is just the college. There is the college, a hotel and a Walmart and it made me feel like I was at home and I wasn’t in College Station.”
Getting to actually sign with Commerce was a journey. Early into his senior season, he got an offer from the offensive line coach, but he left to take another job, meaning the offer went away.
When they hired a new coach, they re-offered Hubert and this time he wasted no time, signing on the spot.
“I was actually at deer camp and I was about to go hunting when he called me. He said we need you to sign and I was like send me the paper and I’ll sign right now. I didn’t look back and I have no regrets,” Hubert said.
Sloan, a lifelong football player, felt like he could eventually make the jump to college, pretty early into his Ricebird career.
“Sophomore year, I was like I’m a sophomore on varsity and I start and I’m doing pretty good. I think it’s time to get on the grid and see if I can make it, and I made it,” Hubert said.
In the El Campo football system, catching the ball isn’t really needed, blocking is where Hubert made his hay. But he did manage to show off his hands from time to time, catching 11 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns the past two seasons.
“He’s a workhorse. I honestly think if he wasn’t so banged up his junior going into his senior year, he would have ended up somewhere even bigger. I would stay Commerce got a big-time steal. He’s a tight end, athletic with a big body and can block anybody as well,” Clay said.
Hubert earned an all-state honorable mention from the Texas Sports Writers Association and was a first-team all-district player this past season.
At Commerce he’ll be studying Ag Management.
After a year of long snapping at Blinn College, former Ricebird Carson Whitington will be taking his talents to Sam Houston State. Whitington had a couple of offers but ultimately decided to play for the Bearkats.
