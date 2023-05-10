Signed

In front of his family and friends, El Campo senior Bryce Rasmussen, pictured above left, signed national letter of intent to Sam Houston State to play football for them next season. Rasmussen is pictured above with Colleen (mom), Russell (dad) and Paige (sister).

The 2022 football season will not be the last time Ricebird seniors Bryce Rasmussen or Sloan Hubert will lace up their cleats. Both seniors signed their national letters of intent, earlier this year, to continue playing football on the next level.

Rasmussen will be heading to Sam Houston State as a preferred walk-on, while Hubert will be going a little farther up north, getting a full ride to play for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.