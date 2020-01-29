In the cold on Monday night, the El Campo Ricebirds soccer did not heat up as the Brazosport Exporters froze them out in a 4-1 loss.
The Exporters possessed the ball and wore down the Ricebirds making them chase it all over the field.
Brazosport picked up a goal midway through the first half, but their damage came in the second half as they started to separate. The defense fended off Brazosport with the ball being played in on the Ricebirds side of the field for the majority of the game.
Trailing 4-0, El Campo got on the scoreboard with 5:55 left in the game. Sophomore Carlos Tapia, off a free-kick from the Ricebirds sideline from 15-yards off, had his kick bounce off the goal-post. Freshman Alexis Salazar cleaned up the rebound and put the ball into the net.
Despite not having the ball much, El Campo had a few good looks throughout the game, but they weren’t able to convert with shots going wide or right to the Exporter goalkeeper.
The Ricebirds will get a chance this Saturday on the road to pick up a district win on the road against the Palacios Sharks.
