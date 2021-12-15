Former El Campo Ricebird coach and player Craig George is state bound as part of the Katy Paetow coaching staff.
George was a quarterback for El Campo and graduated in 2005.
After college, he came back to coach with the Ricebirds until last season.
George left El Campo to become the Tight Ends coach for Katy Paetow.
George was known for his work with El Campo linemen during his time with the Ricebirds.
Katy Paetow is a 5A DI school. They are 14-1 and will meet College Station (15-0) this Friday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas at 7 p.m.
Katy Paetow opened four years and is playing in its first state title.
Other teams of interest
Falls City which is a part of Louise’s football district will play Stratford tomorrow at 11 a.m.
Shiner part of Louise’s non-football district schedule will play Hawley tonight at 7 p.m.
