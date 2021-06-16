The El Campo Ricebirds offensive and defensive linemen proved they can go toe-to-toe with anyone as they won the War Zone Lineman Challenge at Spring High School Saturday afternoon.
The Ricebird bigger bodies didn’t win a 4A group, El Campo beat out 5A and 6A schools and was the final team standing tall at the end of the long sun-filled day.
As one of two 4A teams, El Campo didn’t bring a roster full of 300-pound bodies. However, their mix of speed and strength helped propel them to first place through the nine morning events.
In the final event, the tug-of-war, El Campo was beaten in the third round, but they still had enough points to defeat host Spring High School’s A team by one point to secure first place.
“It just shows hard work beats anything,” senior defensive lineman Carter Hlavinka said. “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. It takes grit and it takes determination. Sure you don’t get first in everything, but you give everything you have and most of the time that’s all you need.”
In the tug-of-war event, after a first-round bye as the top seed, El Campo quickly beat Conroe.
Against Kingwood Park in round three, the two schools went back and forth but El Campo fell.
Hlavinka, in the competition, etched his name into the 2021 War Zone record books with the most reps at 185 pounds in the bench press, lifting it 21 times. Senior Juan Leal had El Campo’s most lifts of 225 pounds with 21 reps. At 205 pounds junior Alex Figirova had 16 reps. El Campo finished in the top seven in every event and twice finished first. The team of seniors Kerry North, Jack Dorotik, Leal and juniors Taylor Manriquez, Sloan Hubert and Zach King blew away every team in the Farmer’s Walk finishing six seconds ahead of Spring’s A team. In the Farmers’ Walk, six athletes have to carry 170 pounds as fast as they can around a set of cones. El Campo in the Big Man relay took first, beating Stafford, a district opponent, by one second.
“It speaks to the (athletes’) athletism and the work they’ve put in the spring with the weights and the agility stations,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “It’s hard to go to the first (competition) and do that well, to be honest because there are so many (events) you are learning to do on the fly. So it says a lot about them. The coaches put in a lot of time here to get those guys to that point and we’re just super excited to (see) their success.”
The state Lineman Challenge will be at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene on June 26.
The offseason is still ongoing, but with the linemen earning a trip to state, they along with the skill players in seven-on-seven, will be looking to bring gold back to El Campo.
“We’re leaps and bounds farther than I thought we’d be at this point,” Hlavinka said. “I loved Coach (Wayne) Condra, he was really great and I really love Coach (Chad) Worrell, it’s been great. This program is really taking a turn in the right direction and it’s really advanced for the betterment of everyone. Seven-on-seven is doing good, our big boys are doing good, (the) track (team) did great this year and everything is moving forward.”
