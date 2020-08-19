The El Campo Ricebirds made it.
In just a few short hours, the Ricebirds will be in Sweeny to face the Bulldogs for their only scrimmage of the year. After two months of offseason workouts and weeks of practice, the Ricebirds will get to see a jersey that isn’t red or white.
“I’m ready to see how we’re going to do. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” junior Isaiah Anderson said. “I’ve been waiting for football to start forever. I’m ready.”
“I’m ready to get our first scrimmage going,” senior Cullen Braden said. “I’m glad we actually have a scrimmage, you know?”
Due to COVID-19, there was a time when high school athletics was in doubt. However, they are back and, after tomorrow’s scrimmage against Sweeny, they’ll be just one week away from an actual game.
While they haven’t been able to face another varsity squad, the Ricebirds are happy with what they’ve seen so far.
“We’ve been looking pretty good,” Anderson said. “At first we had to get back in shape and stuff like that, but now we’re looking pretty solid.”
“The first week was a lot of conditioning, but now we’re running plays,” Braden said. “We’ve got a new offensive and defensive line and they’ve been getting experience working through plays.”
The units the Ricebirds will keep an eye will be on their offensive and defensive lines. Coaches will be able see how they’re fitting in and if they’re controlling the line of scrimmage, which was a hallmark of those units last season.
“That’s going to be a goal for us and that’s what we’re working towards,” Ricebirds Head Coach Wayne Condra said. “Losing most of our offensive line and all of our defensive line, those are the areas we need to go out there and work on. The kids are excited and they’ve been practicing hard and go out there and see where we’re at.”
