One Final Check

Members of the El Campo cheer team go through their routine one final time on Wednesday before leaving for the UIL spirit championship in Fort Worth. Pictured above (l-r) junior Ally Sohrt, freshman Jordyn Maldonado, junior Kaylynn Mendez, senior head cheerleader Anna Rod, senior Shaylee Vaclavick and freshman Addison Tompkins.

The football season has long been over, but the Ricebird cheerleaders have still been practicing, and on Friday, they competed in the UIL spirit competition in Fort Worth.

“It’s super exciting because we’ve worked super hard for this moment and hopefully that’s the reward we’ll receive at the end of this (competition),” senior head cheerleader Anna Rod said.

