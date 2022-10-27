The New York Yankees wanted the smoke, and that’s what they got, smoked by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series and are now heading to the World Series for the fourth time in five years.
One national baseball writer put it best in a tweet that I now can’t find, but the Astros are inevitable.
Four teams won 100 or more games this season, and the Astros are the only team still alive.
The Astros the best team in all of baseball.
Houston has the pitching, both starting and bullpen arms, that have been consistent and overpowering. They have a defense, powered by two players who are in the mix for gold gloves – right fielder Kyle Tucker and rookie short-stop sensation Jeremy Peña, the ALCS MVP.
The bats might not be clicking, but thanks to Peña and the bottom of the order, the Astros have done enough to stay alive.
The wildest stat about the Astros heading to the World Series was Jose Altuve opened the playoffs with the longest hitless streak.
However, that was until the, now famous, hug heard around the World in game two of the ALCS. Since Altuve had three hits and might be heating up.
While only an 87-win team, the Phillies are riding a wave, the last two World Series the Astros have lost have been two wild card teams.
The Phillies have hit 16 home runs this post season, supplied mainly by Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins with five apiece.
However, overall as a team they have a .237 batting average. The Astros own a .227 batting average with 12 home runs split between five players.
The difference in the series should come down to pitching with the Phillies allowing a 3.06 ERA as a team, while the Astros are giving up a 1.88 ERA.
When talking about the Astros greatest season, baseball fans can’t stop bringing up 2017.
Winning the championship in 2022 will go a long way to reminding baseball, the Astros are the best and they’ve been doing it without help for a very long time.
Astros play this Friday night, beat them Phils!
