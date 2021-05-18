Needing a win to stay alive the El Campo Ricebirds held the lead early. But seven runs by the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in the final three innings advanced them to the regional quarterfinals with an 8-2 win Friday night at Sweeny High School.
The Ricebirds (22-7-1) had a tough time against the Hawks pitching losing the first two games of the best of three series managing only four runs.
In the must-win game, senior pitcher Seth Hallinger did his best holding the Hawks to three runs through six innings.
After limiting the Hawks to two hits, Hardin-Jefferson bats took the Ricebird pitcher for five hits. El Campo trailed 3-2 coming into the inning, but the Hawks scored five runs to put themselves in control with three outs left in the game.
“We came out with a lot of energy, ready to win and make it to game three,” El Campo coach Trent Popp said. “Hallinger threw another gem for us, like he has done all season. We made played great defense behind him through five innings. Their pitcher was one of the best we have seen all year. He is going to Texas A&M next year to continue his baseball career, so our boys were pumped to step up and see that guy.”
Scoring opportunities for El Campo Friday night were few and far between against the Hawks. The Ricebirds scored two runs in the second inning, the rest of the game they had two total base runners.
El Campo with one out in the second inning loaded the bases with three straight singles by junior Jack Dorotik, sophomore Bryce Rasmussen and senior Kaden Alcalais. The Ricebirds followed with a flyout to leftfield, but not deep enough to try and get a runner home. Sophomore Kyle Barosh came through with a single to score the team’s only runs of the game.
“Going into the seventh down 3-2, our defensive woes led to a five spot for the Hawks. Again, the game was much closer than the score suggested. We were in that game until the end,” Popp said. “I am proud of the way our boys never gave up and left everything they had on the field.”
The Hawks grabbed one run back in the following half-inning with a leadoff hit by pitch coming around to score. In the top of the fifth, Hardin-Jefferson got two runs on two hits and two walks.
Errors weren’t a big problem in the finale. After four in game one, El Campo had one Friday night.
The Ricebirds had eight hits in the two-game series, Rasmussen was the only batter to have a hit both nights.
Hardin-Jefferson will play Orangefield in round three. Bellville is the only remaining team from District 24 still alive and they are playing Livingston.
Baseball will look a little different next year in El Campo with 11 seniors and five starters graduating. Seniors this season were Alcalais, Hallinger, Jackson David, Nathan Willis, Zane Sabrsula, Vaun Shaffer, Blake Korenek, Tyler Baklik, Ryan King, Seth Hernandez and Ty Bubela.
“This senior class took on their roles in a very positive way and were a tremendous asset to the overall success of the team this year,” Popp said. “Every one of these guys contributed years of hard work and dedication to the program and should be extremely proud of what they accomplished. The young players coming up will have some big shoes to fill with these guys leaving.”
