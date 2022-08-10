Pops, thuds, whistles and coaches yelling “whooo” and “get after it” were the soundtrack to El Campo’s Saturday full-pads showcase.
Ricebird football players showed speed, power and tackling ability in front of fans and parents in the early morning Saturday, the first time they were allowed to have full contact after completing the UIL’s five-day acclimatization period.
Varsity went for nearly an hour while the junior varsity and freshmen teams finished up the practice.
The drill features a runner, an offensive and defensive lineman, and about five yards downfield two more players, a blocker and a tackler. The goal outside of competition is for the runner to make the right cuts and get through the traffic, all without going out of bounds, with about five yards to work with all while blockers are trying to clear the way and tacklers are trying to get the runner down.
Even both of El Campo’s quarterbacks junior Oliver Miles and senior Brock Rod got a couple of reps as tacklers.
One of the more interesting battles was between Rod as a tackler and senior Christian Miles as a blocker, both taking turns trying to get the best of each other in the ultra-competitive drill.
El Campo junior defensive tackle Chase Macek showed off his lightning-quick speed. On three reps, twice, the offensive tackle wasn’t able to get his hands on Macek. He caused one fumble (pictured at right) and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Also on defense, senior Casen Braden made several strong solo tackles.
The Ricebird running backs looked good with senior Rueben Owens II dancing around would-be tacklers. Two sophomores made waves with Quincy Thornton’s speed and the power from Camden Phillips on display.
The El Campo linemen as a group made serval big plays with pancakes plentiful.
The showcase ended with the blocker who was positioned five yards away, with his back to the play and waited until defensive coordinator Mike Bowling told them to turn around, forcing them to quickly find the ball and make a play.
“We were pleased. We did kind of what we were expected on varsity. We had a couple of kids that really impressed, that might have been a little bit of a surprise,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
What stood out to Worrell was the way the underclassmen performed in the showcase.
“(We were excited) about their physicality. Their ability to tackle in the open field and what we saw,” Worrell said.
El Campo now is turning their attention to the first scrimmage of the season against La Grange this Friday at Ricebird Stadium.
“We’re looking to be able to line up and execute our base stuff and playing with energy and speed,” Worrell said. “We’ve got some new things that we’ll be taking a look at and we want to see how that looks with live competition. We don’t expect it to be perfect, it’s the first scrimmage.”
El Campo’s second scrimmage will not be against Sweeny this season. The Ricebirds will line up against the Salado Eagles on Aug. 19. However, a location for the scrimmage has not been decided as of press time.
Salado is from District 9 in 4A-DI, they lost in the first round of the playoffs to Rusk, and were the district runners-up.
