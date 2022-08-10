Ricebird Or Wolverine?

El Campo junior Chase Macek grabs sophomore running back Quincy Thornton before he’s able to get control of a pitch tossed to him during the Saturday showcase. The speedy defensive tackle broke up a couple of plays with offensive tackles having a tough time getting their hands on him.

Pops, thuds, whistles and coaches yelling “whooo” and “get after it” were the soundtrack to El Campo’s Saturday full-pads showcase.

Ricebird football players showed speed, power and tackling ability in front of fans and parents in the early morning Saturday, the first time they were allowed to have full contact after completing the UIL’s five-day acclimatization period.

