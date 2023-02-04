2023 Pioneers

petitive 2023 season. Kneeling (l-r) Tanner Hayes (student manager), AJ Smith, Derek Hernandez, Tucker Allen, Fabian Ramirez, Jonathan Gonzales, Aiden Huerta, Steven Thompson, JJ Bush, Hunter Smith, Kameron Snodgrass and Levi Castilleja. Middle row (l-r) Trey Porras (head coach), Rafael Capistran, Carter Heinrich, Mohamed Harati, Dillon Chapa, Jordan McCladdie, Cade Romero, Collin Coker, Ryan Perhson, Brian Panneton, Tyler Byrd, Jake Rabe, Kade Reynolds, John Cannon (assistant coach) and Michael Molina (assistant coach). Back row (l-r) Cooper Hill, David Lopez, Chris Whelton, Keaton Hawk, Blaise Wilcenski, Brayden Evans, Cole Columbus, Noah Krieger and Coy Pierce.

The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers season has offically kicked off and the expections are high for this year.

The Pioneers set a single season program record with a 24-12 record and came within one game of winning an NJCAA regional in 2022.

