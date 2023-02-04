The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers season has offically kicked off and the expections are high for this year.
The Pioneers set a single season program record with a 24-12 record and came within one game of winning an NJCAA regional in 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers season has offically kicked off and the expections are high for this year.
The Pioneers set a single season program record with a 24-12 record and came within one game of winning an NJCAA regional in 2022.
“Last year’s group helped raise the bar for the program, but every season brings a new challenge,” Pioneers head coach Trey Porras said. “These guys have been working extremely hard. I am excited to see them go out and do what they love to do.”
WCJC opened the 2023 season on Jan. 27 against Eastern Oklahoma State College and are 1-3 to start the year.
The Pioneers will play 10 games and compete in two tournaments before beginning conference play on Feb. 21 against Galveston College. The highlight of the non-conference schedule is a four-game series with NJCAA Division II National Champion Pearl River.
This is a large reason why WCJC’s schedule is ranked the third toughest in the country by the Junior College Baseball Blog.
The Pioneers return several position players who saw significant time in the 2022 season.
Headlining the group is sophomore first baseman Brayden Evans of Pearland. Evans has already committed to playing at Baylor University after WCJC and was named the 21st overall junior college prospect in the country according to Dream Big Athletics.
Other key returners include All-Conference centerfielder Hunter Smith of Spring, Jake Rabe of Corpus Christi at shortstop and outfielder A.J. Smith of Kilgore. On the mound, Porras will rely upon David Lopez of Mission (he logged 43 innings as a starter and reliever last season) and Ryan Pehrson of Southlake, a University of Northern Kentucky commitment who threw 30 innings last season.
A few of the new contributors who figure to play a significant role include Texas A&M Corpus Christi transfer Tyler Byrd. The Atascocita High School product will be one of the main signal callers for the Pioneers this season.
Additionally, freshman infielder Cooper Hill of Bullard displayed a loud bat in the fall. On the mound, Blaise Wilcenski of Michigan (he has signed to play at Tulane University) and Dillon Chapa of Waller will bring starting pitching experience from their prior schools.
Wharton plays Pearl River Community College today and tomorrow in a double-header on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.