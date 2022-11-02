Hard To Focus

El Campo sophomore James Dorotik (85) and junior Chase Macek (20) burst through the offensive line on the way to the quarterback in the Ricebirds game against Stafford last Friday night. Dorotik had a sack and a fumble recovery in the game.

The El Campo Ricebirds (7-2, 5-0) already have the district championship secure. However, against the Brazosport Exporters (5-4, 3-2), the Ricebirds will play for their third straight undefeated district championship Friday night in El Campo.

“We want to win this game and go into the playoffs on a high note and it’s important that we play well,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.

