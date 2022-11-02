The El Campo Ricebirds (7-2, 5-0) already have the district championship secure. However, against the Brazosport Exporters (5-4, 3-2), the Ricebirds will play for their third straight undefeated district championship Friday night in El Campo.
“We want to win this game and go into the playoffs on a high note and it’s important that we play well,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
The Exporters are coming into the game off a win over Navasota.
The Ricebird offense will have their hands full with the Exporter defensive line in seniors Jaden Perry and Christian Scharrer, who’ve combined for 17 tackles for loss this season.
“The front seven is really good,” Worell said. “They got some starters back from last year and (Scharrer) is real good. He’s probably the second best we’ve faced outside out Bay City’s (Carlon Jones).”
The Exporter defense has been stout this season, allowing on average 22.4 points a game, and only once during district given up more than 20 points.
Worrell has been impressed with what he’s seen on film from the Exporters’ two tackles, nose guard and linebackers.
“Defensively they haven’t given up many points. It’s a complete turnaround for them from last year,” Worrell said.
Overall, the Exporters have forced 12 turnovers, and last week they returned a fumble for a touchdown against Navasota.
The Ricebirds’ offensive line has continued to gel and grow since the start of the season, as they’ve paved the way for nearly 300 rushing yards a game.
“Our offensive line was young (to start the season), but they’re really come along,” Worrell said.
The Exporters will have to stop El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II. The Ricebird senior against Stafford picked up his seventh 100-yard rushing game this year as he rushed and caught a touchdown.
El Campo has three players with more than 450 yards rushing with the assent of junior quarterback Oliver Miles becoming a factor in the run game. Miles is leading the team in yards per rushing attempt, 0.4 yards shy of a first down a run.
The Ricebirds have not passed the ball much this season, averaging just over 1.5 completions a game. However, Miles did connect with Owens for a short three-yard pass on the goal line against Stafford last week.
The Ricebirds’ defense coming off an impressive performance will get the Exporters who scored nearly 50 points on them last year. In that game, the Exporters rushed for close to 400 yards with quarterback Randon Fontenette running for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Fontenette is now a senior and is averaging 90 yards a game.
El Campo isn’t far removed from remembering what he can do through the air and on the ground. While Fontenette is second on the team in rushing, the Exporters are led by senior Xavier Butler who has 1,020 yards this season.
Fontenette is completing 45 percent of his throws, with most of the passes going to a pair of juniors in Savion Lewis and Kariyen Goins.
During the Ricebirds’ seven-game win streak the defense has allowed only one team more than 30 points, averaging 17.8 points per game.
“We’re playing well. We’ve had several injuries and had younger kids step up and take over spots and they’ve really become comfortable and we’ve been playing really, really well the last couple of weeks,” Worrell said.
The defense line consisting of senior Zach King, sophomore James Dorotik, and ends sophomore Stacy Norman and Rhenner Spenrath who had a big game against Stafford last week. Spenrath (four) and Dorotik had five sacks between them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.