The El Campo Ladybird golf team is within reach of a district championship with 18 holes left to go.
During the first round of district play at the Pecan Lakes Golf Club in Navasota last Monday.
The Ladybirds finished with 429 strokes 12 behind Bellville the clubhouse leader. El Campo is ahead of Sealy who is in third with 542 strokes.
The district tournament is split between two days, one week apart. The tournament finale will be at Pecan Lakes Monday.
Ladybird senior Carli Bullard had the best score of all the girls’ golfers with 92 strokes. Fellow senior Darby Lutrick is second on the Ladybirds with 108 strokes.
The Ricebirds as a team shot a low 377, but Bellville and Sealy, who are ahead of them, are both in the 340s.
Four of the five Ricebird golfers all had fewer than 100 strokes. El Campo sophomore Owen Radley leads the team with 92 strokes. Ricebird senior Jackson Jensen, sophomore Kaden Zajicek and junior Karson Martin are all under 100 strokes.
The regional tournament will be held in Sam Houston at the Bearkat Golf Course from April 18-21.
