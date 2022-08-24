The Louise Hornets' first test of the year will come against the Danbury Panthers at Hornet Stadium, Friday at 7:30 p.m
The Louise Hornets' first test of the year will come against the Danbury Panthers at Hornet Stadium, Friday at 7:30 p.m
The Panthers last season went 5-6 making the playoffs. Danbury beat Louise 28-7 on the road in week one last year.
The Hornets this season will look a little differently offensively from the team Danbury played last year.
Hornet junior running back Tayveon Kimble missed the game with an injury and this year he'll be healthy and ready to rack up yards.
Kimble averaged 108.8 yards a game last season and would have cracked 1,000 yards in healthy for the whole year.
In the Hornets' final scrimmage, senior quarterback Roy Arrambide got injured (will be healthy for Danbury), and freshman Conner Gonzalez stepped in and ran the offense. With the Hornets low on depth, that was a bright spot, Hornets head coach Joe Bill said.
Kimble also ran the ball well in the finale.
The Panthers allowed 29 points per game last season while the Hornets scored 23.7 points.
Danbury returns two second-team all-district players in senior defensive end Hunter Verecka and senior defensive back Michael Gowdy.
"We're going to try and run the ball a little bit and use some misdirection as much as we can," Bill said.
The Panthers' offense will be without their multi-year starting dual-threat quarterback, who graduated last season. Danbury will also have a new head coach this season in the Panthers' offensive coordinator.
Danbury was a run-heavy team last season and returns one first-team all-district offensive lineman in senior Dakota Craig.
"They're going to run the spread, run some counter stuff and try to throw some fast screens. But typical Danbury, they're big in the interior line and that's a concern," Bill said.
Louise will have a young defense this season and will have to do a lot of learning on the run. The back end of the Hornets' defense has the most experience.
The Hornets allowed 17.1 points per game last season while Danbury scored 21.3 points.
The game with Danbury will be the first time in more than a year Louise has had a home game. Louise played all their home games in Ganado and El Campo last season with grass on their field.
