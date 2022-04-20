El Campo won one and lost one in Navasota, with both games coming down to the wire Thursday night on the road.
The Ladybirds needed 10 innings to capture the win over the Lady Rattlers 7-6.
Baseball didn’t need extra innings, but it was also a close game, with Navasota scoring three runs in the fourth inning to give them a lead El Campo didn’t topple.
SOFTBALL
El Campo outhit Navasota 14-8 on the night. Hit 14 in the top of the 10th, a two-out single by junior Morgan Russell, her third hit of the night, put the Ladybirds ahead, scoring sophomore Keona Wells.
A two-out walk in the bottom of the 10th was the last base runner the Lady Rattlers would get as Ladybird freshman pitcher Carlee Bubela closed out the game. Bubela pitched the final six innings, spreading out four hits, and two walks across her outing while striking out eight batters.
Her sister, junior short stop Kate Bubela, launched two home runs during the game. Senior Jaleena Macias added in another, as the pair drove in four of the Ladybirds’ seven runs.
The Ladybirds are currently undefeated, their final district game on the road against Brookshire Royal after the press deadline.
BASEBALL
Trailing 1-0, the Ricebirds got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning.
El Campo started the inning with straight singles from senior Evan Estrada, sophomore Oliver Miles and freshman Lane Schulz. The Rattlers came back and got a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Ricebird sophomore Dean Poenitzsch hit a sacrifice fly to left deep enough to tie the game and score Estrada. The Rattlers ended the Ricebirds’ threat with a final strikeout.
A passed ball and an error in the bottom of the fourth allowed the Rattlers to retake the lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, a passed ball allowed two runners to come home. A ground ball to second resulted in an error to make it 4-1.
The Ricebirds again put pressure on Navasota in the top of the fifth. Poenitzsch who drew a one-out walk, came home on a triple from junior Brock Rod. Despite a runner on third with one out the Rattlers would escape the inning without any more damage.
El Campo plays Bellville Friday night. The Ricebirds are fourth in district with two games remaining.
The Ricebirds final district game will be against Wharton on the road next Tuesday. Wharton trails El Campo by one game for the final playoff spot in District 24.
