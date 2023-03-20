Behind a strong pitching performance from senior Ethan Wendel, the Louise Hornets beat the Bloomington Bobcats 6-2 on the road Thursday night.
Wendel struck out 16 of the 26 batters he saw and allowed three hits in a dominant seven innings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Behind a strong pitching performance from senior Ethan Wendel, the Louise Hornets beat the Bloomington Bobcats 6-2 on the road Thursday night.
Wendel struck out 16 of the 26 batters he saw and allowed three hits in a dominant seven innings.
Louise’s offense had a tough time getting started, with senior Roy Arrambide leading off the top of the third inning with a single. Bloomington came back and picked up a strikeout, but the Hornets added a base runner with junior Pete Galvan walking. Fellow junior Kyle Anderson reached on an infield single, scoring Arrambide, who grabbed an extra 90 feet earlier in the inning on a passed ball. The Hornets grabbed another run on a ground out from senior Ethan Resendez.
Wendel and the Louise defense were rolling through three innings, picking up a double play in the first inning. Wendel struck out the side in the second inning.
Bloomington put pressure on Wendel in the bottom of the fourth inning, getting a walk and back-to-back singles with one out. With Louise leading 3-0, a hit or an extra-base hit could have tied the game. Wendel got a strikeout and induced a groundout to get out of the jam.
Louise added three more runs in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to 6-0.
The Hornets had five clean innings, with Wendel striking out the side in two of them.
Anderson led the team with two hits.
The win was the first of the season for the Hornets and the first in district play. Louise is now 1-1 in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.