The Louise Lady Hornets (3-4) dropped their final non-district game to the Boling Lady Bulldogs (5-5) at Hornet Gym Friday night
Louise lost in a quick, but competitive three sets falling 13-25, 22-25, 23-25.
The Lady Hornets had little answer for Boling in the first set as they fell behind and could not catch up.
They fought hard to stay in the game, even coming back from a big hole in the final set, but a few mistakes late was the difference.
“We’re not used to such a fast-paced tempo especially coming off the defense,” Lady Hornets Coach Ashley Zezula said. “(We’re) not used to seeing that. We made some adjustments and it took us a little while to get used to it.”
In the final set, a kill by Boling Kylee Joyce made the game 13-6 Lady Bulldogs. Louise started to trade points with Boling, but late in the set still trailed 20-12. A Boling mistake opened the door for seven straight Lady Hornets points to quickly close the district. After an Avery Lewis kill, Louise pulled within two points.
Boling finished off the win, but not without calling a timeout to slow the red-hot Lady Hornets.
Louise lost and while Boling is a larger 3A school, the smaller school Lady Hornets hung tough, something they’ve done a lot of this season. Of Louise’s seven games, two have been sweeps, most have their games have been long grueling matches, something they hope will payoff in district.
“Sometimes when they come back, it’s too little too late for them, but I am very proud of them for making (teams) earn every single point out there,” Zezula said.
The Lady Hornets will now turn their attention to district play.
Louise arguably plays in one of the toughest volleyball district in the state regardless of classification. Shiner, Weimar and Flatonia all went at least two rounds deep in the playoffs last season. Schulenburg who’s dropping down from 3A, made it to the regional semifinals. Also in Louise’s 2A district they’ll play rival Ganado who’s dropping down from 3A.
“(It’s) very tough,” Zezula said. “I told the girls they’re going to have fight for every single point. They can’t give up and they can’t get down on themselves. They have to communicate.”
Louise will be back in action verses Shiner at Hornet Gym this Friday at 4 p.m.
