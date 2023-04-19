The El Campo track program showed off its skills by winning three events at the District 25 meet last week in Navasota.
The boys’ track team placed first in the long jump and triple and the 100-meter dash. overall five of El Campo’s six relay teams between the Ladybirds and Ricebirds are moving on to the area meet.
The Ricebirds team scored 70 points and came in fifth place. Ricebird junior Oliver Miles won both the triple and long jump and sophomore Quincy Thornton was the fastest athlete at the meet taking home first in the 100-meter dash.
Sealy won the boys’ meet with 116 points. Wharton finished in third place with 113.
The Ladybirds didn’t have a district champion, but they had six athletes close, with second-place finishes. The Ladybirds scored 90 points, tying them with Royal for third place.
Sealy won the girls’ championship with 167 points. Wharton came in seventh with 34 points.
The area meet will be in West Columbia on Thursday. The Region VI meet will be at Javelina Stadium at Texas A&M University - Kingsville, April 28 and 29.
District Champion - Royal - 47.07
District Champion - Needville - 2:17.75
9) Wharton - Bailey Lopez - 2:43.02
10) El Campo - Sierra Hernandez - 2:58.54
District Champion - Needville - 15.78
3) El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 16.59
5) El Campo - Riannah Miles - 17.25
District Champion - Royal - 12.27
4) El Campo - Keona Wells - 12.61
District Champion - Royal - 1:41.44
District Champion - Sealy - 58.73
3) Wharton - J’honesty Smith - 1:02.73
District Champion - Needville - 46.43
2) El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 48.99
7) El Campo - Riannah Miles - 52.48
8) Wharton - Bailey Lopez - 1:02.19
District Champion - Royal - 24.85
2) El Campo - Madison Holmes - 25.54
7) El Campo - Tayanna Boston - 27.70
District Champion - Needville - 5:28.04
7) El Campo - Sierra Hernandez - 6:09.51
14) El Campo - Jasaleigh Cantu - 8:00.16
District Champions - Sealy - 3:59.88
District Champion - Sealy 105’1”
10) Wharton - Khelbi Mayberry - 46’6”
District Champion - Royal - 5’3”
2) El Campo Adeline Hundl - 5’2”
District Champion - Sealy - 18’
2) El Campo - Madison Holmes - 17’7.5”
5) El Campo - Kylee Meade - 15’9.75”
District Champion - Navasota - 36’1”
3) El Campo - Kendra Miller - 32’11.5”
13) Wharton - Khelbi Mayberry - 25’2”
District Champion - Wharton - 43.19
District Champion - Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 1:59.24
4) Wharton - Keilon Jackson - 2:07.34
7) El Campo - Jake Samaripa - 2:10.90
District Champion - Quincy Thornton - 11.21
3) Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 11.44
5) Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 11.57
7) El Campo - Chase Macek - 11.93
District Champions - Wharton - 1:29.38
District Champion - Jacorric Allen - 48.33
District Champion - Bellville - 39.34
2) Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 39.37
6) El Campo - Ja’Mareon Lee - 41.34
District Champion - Royal - 22.75
4) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 23.18
6) Wharton - Ja’Keon Jackson - 23.61
District Champion - Wharton - 3:19.19
District Champion - Sealy - 125’5”
4) El Campo - Stephen Norman - 109’8”
5) El Campo - Camdyn Phillips - 102’7”
District Champion - Royal - 6’2”
6) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 5’2”
8) Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 5’4”
District Champion - Oliver Miles - 22’8.5”
4) Wharton - Jacorric Allen - 20’0.75”
5) Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 18’10.5”
7) El Campo - Chase Macek - 18’7.75”
8) El Campo - Christian Miles - 18’5”
10) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley - 16’5.5”
District Champion - Navasota - 46’7”
3) El Campo - Taylor Manrriquez - 43’4.5”
7) El Campo - Camdyn Phillips - 41’3”
8) El Campo - Stephen Norman - 32’6”
District Champion - Oliver Miles - 46’5”
9) El Campo - Chase Macek - 38’8”
10) El Campo - Christian Miles - 38’3”
12) Wharton - Keilon Jackson - 36’4.5”
