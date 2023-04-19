El Campo's Flash

Ricebirds sophomore Quincy Thornton (middle) sprints past other atheltes in his heat of the 100-meter dash, at the district meet in Navasota last week. Thornton went on to win the 100-meter dash in the finals, with 11.21 second run. Also pictured in the heat is Ricebird junior Chase Macek.

The El Campo track program showed off its skills by winning three events at the District 25 meet last week in Navasota.

The boys’ track team placed first in the long jump and triple and the 100-meter dash. overall five of El Campo’s six relay teams between the Ladybirds and Ricebirds are moving on to the area meet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.