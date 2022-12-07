It wasn’t a basketball game, but fans, family and the community got to see some hoops action during the El Campo Ricebirds annual midnight madness held in Ricebird Gym on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The people who showed up to the gym got to see a pair of junior Oliver Miles dunks as he rocked the assembled crowd with monster jams.
The showcase included an intra-squad scrimmage and three-point contest, but it was the dunk contest that stole the show.
In years past, dunks have been hard to come by during the showcase. El Campo senior Conner King got the crowd going with a two-handed dunk. Miles followed with a two-handed windmill slam. El Campo head basketball coach Kevin Lewis had Miles give the crowd an encore. This time, the junior hooper added an even more difficult dunk, this time through his legs, making the gym erupt into cheer over the standout athletism.
“We just came out and showed (the fans) some love and we’re going to give them everything we got (this year),” Miles said.
The three point contest saw a battle between seniors Byrce Bennett, KeShunn Smith and Isaiah Battiest, with Bennett winning the title this season.
El Campo (0-4) has only had one home game this year and it did not feature their entire team. Fans at the showcase got to see the basketball class scrimmage the football players and the game went into double overtime. Football player and starting junior point guard La’Darian Lewis ended the night with a cutting layup to the rim, with both teams showing off the gritty style of basketball they started to become known for last season.
The next time El Campo will be home will be on Dec. 19 and 20. with back-to-back games against Calhoun and West Columbia. District play won’t start until the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.