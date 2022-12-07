Rim Rocked

El Campo junior Oliver Miles throws down a dunk during their intrasqaud scrimmage on Saturday.

It wasn’t a basketball game, but fans, family and the community got to see some hoops action during the El Campo Ricebirds annual midnight madness held in Ricebird Gym on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The people who showed up to the gym got to see a pair of junior Oliver Miles dunks as he rocked the assembled crowd with monster jams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.