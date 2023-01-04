The Bellville Brahmanettes scored first, but it was the El Campo Ladybirds who ran away with the big win on the road Friday night.
The Ladybird defense was quick and forced numerous turnovers, running away with a 43-21 win. By beating Bellville, the Ladybirds evened their district record at 1-1, bouncing back from a tough home loss to Sealy to open district play.
“The Bellville district win was very important. We lost twice to them last year and this win gives them confidence we can beat other district teams,” Ladybird coach Jake Fenley said.
El Campo senior post Tyra Owens was a force on the offensive end, scoring on putbacks and mid-range range jumpers. Ladybird guards senior Melanie Nunez and freshman Riannah Miles also found her low in the paint for easy layups.
The Ladybirds led 10-7 after the first eight minutes. The defense picked up in the second quarter forcing turnovers and easy Ladybird scores.
El Campo forced six straight empty possessions from Bellville, four coming from their pressure defense causing turnovers. With the defense standing strong, the Ladybirds started stretching out their lead.
Ladybird senior Christina Cole made a pass to fellow senior Alanah Rainey for a layup to make it 12-7. El Campo added another score with an Owens putback off a missed three.
“Our full court man press gave Bellville problems. We try to disrupt teams and not let them get into a rhythm offense,” Fenley said.
Bellville finally answered with a layup to get them on the scoreboard in the second quarter. El Campo missed a short jumper on the following possession, but Owens came down with the offensive rebound. She kicked the ball out to Miles at the three-point line. She sent the ball through the hoop for another three point putting El Campo ahead 17-9.
Overall the Ladybirds’ defense held Bellville to three points in the second quarter and they only allowed 12 points in the second half.
El Campo’s offense stayed hot and they kept adding to their lead throughout the game.
Owens had a game-high 19 points, nearly outscoring Bellville by herself. Miles added in another 11 points.
The Ladybirds will get the Needville Lady Jays this Friday night on the road. Needville is 0-2 in district, with losses to Navasota and Royal.
