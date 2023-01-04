Tough Shot

El Campo senior Shaylee Vaclavick shoots the ball over the outstretched hand of a Bellville defender Friday night on the road. Vaclavick had three points in the game, but got Bellville players in foul trouble.

The Bellville Brahmanettes scored first, but it was the El Campo Ladybirds who ran away with the big win on the road Friday night.

The Ladybird defense was quick and forced numerous turnovers, running away with a 43-21 win. By beating Bellville, the Ladybirds evened their district record at 1-1, bouncing back from a tough home loss to Sealy to open district play.

