Treasured Memories

Former College Athletic Director Gene Bahnsen holds up a photo of Clifford Branch during his time at Wharton County Junior College.

Wharton County Junior College has been the start for several athletes who’ve played Major League Baseball, a Hall of Fame wrestler, and now a football player, who just this month was enshrined in the pro-Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Former Pioneer standout Clifford Branch, on Aug. 6, was forever immortalized alongside the greatest football players to play the game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.