Making the El Campo Ladybird volleyball team is never easy, but this season was one of the tougher tryouts.
Two-a-day practices started on Monday and lasted through Thursday. Each day Ladybird athletes went through weight room workouts and conditioning.
On the track Monday morning after a sweltering weight room session, the Ladybirds went through conditioning but not their usual timed mile run. The Ladybirds went through a series of 100-yard sprints, backward sprints, lunges, backward lunges, shuffles, jumping skips and a final 100-yard sprint to end conditioning.
“We do a lot more in the weight room this year, which is good because we’ve got to get stronger, but there was still the track running,” senior Ella Jenkins said.
Jenkins credited the summer offseason program, a first for the Ladybirds, to help her make it through tryouts this year.
El Campo volleyball players got got introduced to new coach Brittany Oruonyehu during summer workouts. However, this week was the first time they got to experience what it was like to be coached by her.
“I’m really excited about the new coach, she has a lot of really good plans for us,” Jenkins said.
Overall, Oruonyehu was happy with her first week with her new team.
“I’m really excited,” Oruonyehu said. “I told them this year we’re starting a legacy for El Campo.”
The Ladybirds this morning will be in Boling as part of a tri-scrimmage with the Boling Lady Bulldogs and the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs.
