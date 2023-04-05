Wharton Lady Tiger junior Sinahyah Martinez was a key part in two important wins this past week, earning the Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honor for games from March 27 through April 1.
Martinez in the two games had five hits in seven at-bats, including a home run and she stole one base. Tied 3-3 in the eighth inning against Sealy, Martinez hit a home run to put the Lady Tigers ahead for the final time.
The junior leadoff hitter scored five runs in two games, helping the Lady Tigers beat Sealy and Bellville, putting them squarely back into playoff contention. On defense, she recorded 12 outs in the two games.
Wharton - Macayla Jackson (senior) stole five bases in two games, she also drove in five Lady Tigers against Sealy.
East Bernard - Lexie Warncke (senior) had four hits, including one home run and one triple, scoring five runs and driving in six Brahmarettes in two games. She also picked up a win over Hempstead, throwing four innings and allowing an earned run while striking out seven.
East Bernard - Bailey Leopold (senior) had three hits in four at-bats while scoring and driving in four Brahmarettes.
Boling - Jaedyn Cordero (sophomore) had two hits, scored two runs, and drove in three Lady Bulldogs while picking up the win over Hitchcock, allowing one earned run in five innings and striking out six batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.