The El Campo Ladybirds play in one of the toughest volleyball district’s in the entire state. In the past three seasons, the state tournament has featured a team from the Ladybirds district, with the Needville Ladyjays and the Fulshear Lady Chargers both winning a championship.
With that much talent in district, it’s hard to have players stand out and yet the Ladybirds had two players earn high honors in the district season-ending awards.
Alongside overall MVP, Setter of the Year, Offensive and Defensive player of the year, El Campo freshman Kate Bodungen earned Newcomer of the Year.
Bodungen came on to the scene this season and played in 83 sets and had 19 blocks and 90 kills.
In her first year on varsity, Bodungen made her self known by flying around the court to keep the ball in play.
“Kate exemplifies all the qualities of a team player,” Ladybirds Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “She’s selfless, knowledgeable, and understands the importance of being an impact player.”
The other top honor went to senior setter Bryn Rod who was named to the district’s first-team, for the second straight year.
Rod and her flicks over the net caught a lot of teams napping and while she wasn’t an above the net threat, she set up everyone on the front row for kills.
Rod accounted for 358 assists and the Ladybirds scored 210 points off of her serves.
“With Bryn being on varsity for four years she learned to appreciate and understand the speed of the game,” Cavazos said. “The understanding has allowed her to be recognized as one of the team captains and (was) able to use that experience as a way to bring along her teammates. And that’s what other coaches in the district have noticed as well.”
Junior libero Mackenzie Matlock was named to the district’s second-team for the third straight season.
Rounding out the Ladybirds honors was seniors Cassidy Crowell, Kenedy Couvillion and Megan Rek, and junior Jackie Nichols who were named district honorable mentions.
