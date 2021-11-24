The El Campo Ladybirds basketball team dealt with drastic changes from seasons past. The Ladybirds, for the first time in four years, are without Jackie Nichols. They are also without Mya Shorter who started the last two years, both of whom graduated last season. Nichols and Shorter were All-Region players and the District’s Offensive and Defensive MVP.
Adding to the changes, the Ladybirds have a new head coach in Jake Fenley, who is preaching defense first for El Campo this season.
“You don’t replace (them), you don’t do that. You replace (them) by committee. You have to utilize the strengths of the girls that you have,” Fenley said. “I’m always defensive-minded first.”
Through the Ladybirds’ first five games, they are allowing 33.6 points a game. Only Bay City has scored more than 40 points on El Campo. The Ladybirds, despite the defense holding teams in check, are 2-3. Three of the three losses have been by a combined five points.
“I call that a win on the defensive side, we just have to put a few more points on the board and not turn it over as much. Hit those layups and gimme shots (free throws),” Fenley said. “They play pretty aggressive defense. I kind of inherited that. But they’ve flocked (to my style) really well.”
Against the Boling Lady Bulldogs Monday afternoon, the Ladybirds defense came on strong in the second half allowing three points.
Seniors post Abbie Stehling block shots and grabbed rebounds. Senior guard Alyssa Mendez pressured Boling guards and forced turnovers, passing the ball for easy fast breakpoints.
“During practice, we work really hard on defense and we push (hard) in the game,” Mendez said. “We work together and see stuff. If things aren’t working (we’ll) fix it.”
Mendez along with senior guard Bradejah Bradshaw and junior Melanie Nunez will be looking to put points up for the Ladybirds this season.
“Mya and Jackie were a big factor last year and previous years,” Mendez said. “They were are main point scorers, no us guards and seniors have to step up.”
Mendez leads the team averaging 8.4 points per game. Bradshaw is second with 7.8 points per game.
