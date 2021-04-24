The regional tournament is as far as the El Campo golf program will go this season.
El Campo’s girls team and two boys had two golfers finish in the top-30, but they did not advance at the Region 3 meet at Raven Nest Golf Course in Huntsville this past week. No boys or girls advanced to state from El Campo’s District 24.
“I’m very pleased with how my athletes responded to a very challenging golf course and, at times, adverse conditions,” El Campo coach Derek Treybig said. “For my seniors, I’m glad they got to make it out of district and compete at regionals. For all my underclassmen, I’m happy they got to experience this level of competition on a hard golf course. Overall, I’m very proud of my kids and look forward to trying to advance again next year.”
The leading score in the boys division was 141, one stroke under par. Zach Socha had El Campo’s highest finish tying for 28th place out of 86 golfers in Region 3, with a two-day score of 181. Socha birdied three of the 36 holes played. Layton Stary finished with 200 strokes and came in 58th.
In the girls divison, the leading score was 160, 16 strokes over par. The Ladybirds as a team finished in 12th place out of 13 schools with 980 strokes. Carli Bullard had the girls lowest finish coming in 30th out of 75 golfers with 218 strokes, paring four of 36 holes. Darby Lutrick finished with 241 strokes to tie for 42nd. Madisyn Cortez had a two-day score of 259 for 63rd. Riley Wallis finished with 262 strokes finishing in 65th place.
The Ladybirds finished second in district. Socha and Stary were the top two individual finishers in district.
