Lexie Warncke

With a powerful right hand, East Bernard senior Lexie Warncke struck out 26 batters this past week, earning her Wharton County Player of the Week honors for games from March 6 through March 11.

Along with punching out nearly 30 batters last week, Warncke eclipsed 1,000 strikeouts in her career during her win against Boling. During that game, she finished with 17 strikeouts over six innings of work, allowing one hit and one earned run. She followed that game with nine more strikeouts in three innings against Hempstead.

Tags

