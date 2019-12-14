El Campo swimmers have been in the pool since October taking part in meets. All the work by the swimmers has been guiding them to the unofficial start to their season, the El Campo ISD Invitational which took place late Friday afternoon (look for results in Wednesday’s edition of the Leader-News).
“This is like the first big meet leading up until district,” junior Gage Garner said. “This is when we kind of start anchoring down, making sure we’re all conditioned and get ready for district.”
The El Campo ISD Invitational will be the final meet of 2019 for the Ricebirds. When they get back to school, it will be a mad dash towards district with three meets remaining.
El Campo’s boy’s team finished in third-place last season, five points away from overtaking Bay City for second. While catching Victoria West and their sheer size in numbers will be tough, El Campo feels like the Ricebirds could be more competitive this year at district, Garner said.
Adding to El Campo’s boys numbers this year, they’ve picked up four freshmen swimmers, including Garner’s brother Zane.
“It’s a lot more intense (compared to Red Wave swimming),” Zane said. “The meets are harder, but it’s more fun also.”
El Campo swimming will be back in action Jan 3. at the Coastal Bend invitational, which will help them prepare for district with a prelims that is used to qualify for finals.
