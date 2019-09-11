The El Campo Ricebirds (2-0) are exactly in the same spot as they were last year. They’ve started the season 2-0 and now are going to play the Cuero Gobblers (1-1). Last year the Ricebirds went on the road and hung tough with the Gobblers, who were the eventual state champions. This year, the Gobblers will make the 160-mile round trip to Ricebird stadium.
The Ricebirds will go into the game with the Gobblers off a dominating home performance over Rockport-Fulton. El Campo’s offense and defense shined as they ran all over Rockport-Fulton and held them to one score.
The strength of senior defensive lineman Dontavian Bluntson has been a welcomed addition to the Ricebirds after missing all last season with an injury. Bluntson, against Rockport-Fulton, caused a lot of problems. In the first two games, he’s been a force, which has helped the Ricebirds come out with wins.
“He solidifies the middle part of our defensive line,” Ricebirds Head Coach Wayne Condra said. “He’s got the quickness and the strength to handle double-teams. He brings a lot to the table.”
The Ricebirds three-headed rushing attack has run wild in their first two games collecting 641 yards to start the season.
Junior Charles Shorter, sophomore Johntre Davis and freshman Reuben Owens against Rockport-Fulton churned out 7.8 yards a carry.
The line, with seniors Edmund Weinheimer (center), Devon Earls (tight tackle), Cole Riha (tight guard), Conner Williams (tight end) and sophomores Kerry North (split tackle) and Juan Leal (split guard), helped punch holes and open up roads for the Ricebird ball carriers against a Rockport-Fulton team that make it three rounds deep in the playoffs last year.
“The offensive-line did great,” Condra said. “They were able to really get after it and open up some holes.”
The Gobblers might not be the same team that won state last year, but they still have weapons. While their top three running backs all graduated, they haven’t missed too much of a step with three new backs rushing for 507 yards in their first two games.
“You lose a guy like Jordan Whittington, it’s a big loss, but they had several good players last year that they lost,” Condra said. “It’s still Cuero. They have tradition, just like El Campo has tradition, and they draw on it. Those kids are going to come and they’ll be ready to go on Friday night.”
Both the Gobblers and the Ricebirds enter week three in the exact same position that they were a season ago. The Gobblers coming off a loss, the Ricebirds coming off a win, however, this season feels a little different.
The Ricebirds defense took a step from the Texas City game to the Rockport-Fulton game. If they can continue to take steps forward, they’ll be a much tougher team to run on then last year when the Ricebirds allowed over 300 yards rushing to the Gobblers on the road.
Last year, the Ricebirds threw a little more than normal and it hurt them, as the Gobblers picked off three passes.
The run game produced 220 yards with Shorter accounting for 104 yards. This year, Shorter has two new backfield mates and if all three have big days they’ll give the Gobblers a good day Friday night.
