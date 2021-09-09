The Louise Hornets (1-1) hope to keep the momentum rolling against the High Island Cardinals (0-0-1) this Friday night on the road.
Louise picked up their first win on the road against the Bloomington Bobcats in a 7-0 defensive slugfest last Friday night.
While only punching the ball in once for a score, the Hornets offense did look better. The Hornets had a chance to score on the final drive of the night but opted to let time run out, escaping with the tight win.
“We made some good runs at (the endzone), but we’d get a penalty or something and it went back and forth,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said.
Louise junior quarterback Roy Arrambide came a few yards shy of rushing and throwing for 100 yards each. Arrambide completed 12 passes for 124 yards and carrying the ball for 94 yards on 22 attempts. Junior wide receiver Andrew Huerta hauled in eight catches for 59 yards. Senior running back Blayke Yeager scored the team’s lone touchdown, he picked up 38 yards rushing.
High Island’s first game was canceled, and their second game against KIPP Houston was played to a 13-13 draw. Louise was supposed to scrimmage High Island earlier this season but canceled due to their COVID-19 concerns.
The Cardinals last season went 1-7, which included a 34-0 win by the Hornets.
High Island is a run-heavy team, last year they scored eight points per game while allowing a little more than 40 points per game.
The Hornets’ defense has been strong to start the year, last week against Bloomington allowed 24 total yards. The defense held Bloomington to -12 yards rushing.
“The interior defensive line of (seniors) Chris Vasquez and D’Aderian Espitia, played great, they did an awesome job,” Bill said.
This will be the final of three road games to start the season.
(0) comments
