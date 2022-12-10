From a pro-circuit cowboy to a Major League baseball player to one of the most recognized names in professional wrestling, Wharton County Junior College’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees shared two things in common: excellence in their respective sports and a love for Wharton County Junior College.
“WCJC means a lot to you and you mean a lot to us,” WCJC Athletic Director Keith Case told inductees during the recent reception luncheon and induction ceremony. “This college right here has your footprints all over it.”
Ten standout former atheltes were honored during a ceremony held in the Pioneer Student Center on the Wharton campus last month.
The atheltes that recived recognition were chosen by a selection committee comprised of athletic department staff and long-time college instructors.
The committee narrowed the list from more than 100 names down to the final 10, Case said.
Steve Austin a.k.a “Stone Cold Steve Austin” a Hall of Fame wrestler World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and movie star, was not able to make the induction.
His brother Scott Williams was on hand for the induction. Austin, a football player from Edna, played at WCJC from 1984-1985.
“WCJC got him off the ground, I’m really proud to accept this on his behalf,” Williams said.
Retired professional cowboy Bradley Harter credited WCJC with providing the foundation needed to embark on a successful career, one that included competing in more than 100 rodeos across the country. He specifically thanked WCJC Rodeo Coach Sean Amestoy for setting a good example.
“I was able to live my dream and raise a family and do what I dreamed of doing since the age of four,” Harter said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without WCJC and Sean Amestoy.”
Burkley Harkless Sr., a Bay City native who played football at WCJC in the mid-1960s, credited the college for his success as well.
His career included playing with the Houston Oilers, Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers.
“I experienced a lot of positive changes in my life and I wouldn’t be where I am today without WCJC,” Harkless said. “I really appreciate WCJC and want to thank God for his grace and for leading me in the right direction.”
Named to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame were: Steve Austin, Hubert M. Sonny Detmer Jr., Burkley Harkless Sr., Bradley Harter, Ronald Glenn Jones, Mamie Mauch, Ervin C. Muegge, Michele Ruschhaupt, Stephanie Jacks Saculla and Walt Wendtland.
Mauch, an El Campo native, played basketball and volleyball for WCJC in the late 1970s. In 1977, she was awarded All-Region honors and named to the NJCAA Women’s Basketball All-American team.
After transferring to Baylor University in Waco, she was awarded All-Tourney at the University of Houston tournament in 1979.
