Alumni Honored

Ten former athletes were inducted into the Wharton County Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame for 2022 at the recent induction ceremony held on the Wharton campus. Seated (l-r) Judy Shilk representing Michele Ruschhaupt, Betty Parr Muegge representing Ervin C. Muegge, Mamie Mauch and Betty Detmer representing Hubert M. Sonny Detmer Jr. Standing (l-r) are Scott Williams representing Steve Austin, Bradley Harter, Stephanie Jacks Saculla, Walt Wendtland and Lisa Crutcher representing Ronald Glenn Jones.

From a pro-circuit cowboy to a Major League baseball player to one of the most recognized names in professional wrestling, Wharton County Junior College’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees shared two things in common: excellence in their respective sports and a love for Wharton County Junior College.

“WCJC means a lot to you and you mean a lot to us,” WCJC Athletic Director Keith Case told inductees during the recent reception luncheon and induction ceremony. “This college right here has your footprints all over it.”

