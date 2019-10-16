Both the Boling Bulldogs (1-4) and the Rice Consolidated Raiders (2-3) lost their first district game last week. Now the two teams will meet this Friday in Altair with a chance to grab a win and give themselves a better chance at making the playoffs with only three games left.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-28 loss to Hempstead, while Rice Consolidated was shutout 41-0 to Palacios.
Rice Consolidated had a hard time getting their offense going against Palacios. The run-heavy Raiders weren’t able to break any long runs, with the longest going for eight yards. Rice Consolidated averaged 2.3 yards a carry. The defense didn’t fare much better giving up 232 yards, 191 to Palacios junior running back Gary Haynes. Raiders senior quarterback Ian Hargrove had 94 yards of total offense.
When the Raiders offense is rolling, they’re running the ball effectively. On the season, they average 204 yards a game on the ground. In their two wins this season, they ran the ball for more than 250 yards.
Boling had some success against Hempstead, but it came in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs defense had a long night against the district’s second-leading rusher, senior Marvin Lewis who ran the ball for 246 yards. Hempstead as a team rushed for 355 yards. The Bulldog defense recovered four Hempstead fumbles. Boling’s offense pounded out yards, but they couldn’t put into the end zone until late. The rushing attack ran the ball for 353 yards with 153 coming from senior Deven Rogers.
While the Bulldogs have one win on the season, they have outscored their last two opponents 42-7 in the second half.
Both teams have combined for fewer than 500 yards passing through their five games, so don’t expect a ton of yards through the air.
Friday night, the game will be pretty straight forward, which run game is the best? The winner of that answer will have a leg up in their hunt for a first district win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.