The Louise Hornets (5-3, 3-3) season extends an extra week with a bi-district matchup against the D’Hanis Cowboys (6-0, 5-0) this Friday night in Karnes City.
The Hornets, following district play, opted to rest and heal rather than try and squeeze another game before starting the playoffs.
Louise has had trouble during the season against top teams and D’Hanis will be another test for them. But the Hornets don’t have to go to far in their memory to remember the last time they upset a team in the first round. In 2017 the Hornets beat Kaufer 26-23 to win the bi-district round. Seniors Rogeric Schooler, Dustin Roberts and Daylon Machicek played on that team.
D’Hanis is scoring 38 points per game, they’ve been held under 40 points only twice this season. Louise’s defense this season has limited teams to 21 points a game.
The Hornet defensive line has caused havoc for opposing teams throughout the season. Junior defensive tackles Daniel Gaona III and Chris Vasquez will be counted on to stop inside runs and create pressure against the Cowboys.
The Hornets offense has stung several teams this season to the tune of 30 points per game. D’Hanis is limiting teams to 11.8 points per game.
When healthy, Louise’s spread offense runs and passes the ball all over the field. Machicek, the Hornets dual-threat quarterback, has been a handful for opposing defenses this season with 1,590 yards and 20 touchdowns between running and passing. The Hornets offensive line, with no seniors, has come together to open up holes in the run game allowing Machicek room to break tackles and pick up yards. Schooler has also been big for the Hornets in the run game and in catching passes from Machicek.
The Cowboys have lost in the first round of the playoffs in their last three postseason appearances. While D’Hanis is undefeated, Louise, with a little bit of magic, might be able to recapture that 2017 feeling.
Johnson Field in Karnes City is located about two hours away, above Kendey. Cross streets are Badger Drive and Fair Lane. Louise ISD will sell tickets before the game the passcode is located on their website.
