The El Campo Ladybirds basketball didn’t make it to the postseason this past year, but their play was noticed by district coaches earning two all-district spots.
Ladybird senior post Abbie Stehling and junior guard Melanie Nunez both received first-team honors.
Stehling rebounded the ball, scored on put-backs and changed shots on defense throughout the season. The senior averaged nearly a double-double each game during district putting up 7.1 points and 9.7 rebounds and game.
“She was our anchor inside on defense and rebounding. Her inside presence will be missed,” Ladybird coach Jake Fenley said.
Nunez in her first season as the Ladybirds’ primary ball handler made contributions across the floor. She was adept at beating defenses down the court and getting to the rim for layups.
“Melanie led the team in floor burns and hustle. She was a leader who always played her heart out,” Fenley said.
The junior scored 6.7 points per game and pulled down two rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals.
Also receiving recognition were senior guards Alyssa Mendez and Bradejah Bradshaw and senior post Trinatee Roberts.
Earning all-district academic honors were Mendez, Stehling, Roberts and juniors Christina Cole, Emorie Dornak and Shaylee Vaclavick.
The Ladybirds will look different next season graduating six seniors, four were starters this past year.
