El Campo missed the playoffs last season, but they're predicted to make it this year.

The El Campo Ladybirds (9-8) picked up a big 65-32 win over the Goliad Lady Tigers this past Saturday on the road.

The Ladybirds basketball team got a big game from senior post Tyra Owens who nearly outscored Goliad herself with 23 points, she also had nine rebounds and six steals.

