The El Campo Ladybirds (9-8) picked up a big 65-32 win over the Goliad Lady Tigers this past Saturday on the road.
The Ladybirds basketball team got a big game from senior post Tyra Owens who nearly outscored Goliad herself with 23 points, she also had nine rebounds and six steals.
El Campo senior guard Melanie Nunez had 18 points and three assists and freshman Riannah Miles had 16 points.
“I am pleased with the effort the girls are putting out this year. They have put in the work in practice and it shows in games,” Ladybird coach Jake Fenley said. “We are focusing more on man defense and full court press (in practice) and (we’re looking to make) it out of district (this year).”
El Campo missed the playoffs last season.
The Ladybirds will open district play with the Sealy Lady Tigers next Tuesday in El Campo.
District opponent Navasota is ranked 13th in the state according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
