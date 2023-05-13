El Campo honored all their sports and athletes, handing out more than $15,000 in scholarships during the annual All-Sports Banquet at a jampacked El Campo Civic Center on Wednesday night.
While some seasons are still ongoing, the banquet marks the end of what has been likely the best athletic year in school history. Boys basketball, boys soccer, El Campo swimming and girls soccer and made it further in their sport than any other in school history this past season.
The El Campo boys’ soccer team got the loudest cheers of the night, celebrating them for making it to the regional finals, the deepest of all the teams, so far with softball and baseball still playing.
When the volleyball team was being honored, coach Brittany Oruonyehu started reading off the names of her roster, with the entire team earning all-academic all-district awards. They received a loud one-clap, in unison from the assembled crowd, after each name. Oruonyehu thanked the football team for providing a great home-court advantage, sharing that opposing schools did not enjoy their team playing games in front of the El Campo crowd.
Even former Ricebird running back Rueben Owens II came to the banquet to receive an award and celebrate with his football teammates. Owens graduated early, this past December and has been at Texas A&M.
For those that hadn’t met new the new athletic director Travis Reeve, he was on hand as the emcee, introducing all of the teams and the coaches. Without former head coach Chad Worrell, Reeve turned to co-offensive line coach and head powerlifting coach P.J. Quinters to honor the 2022 football team. The softball and baseball team did not name their fighting heart or team MVP, with their seasons still ongoing.
While the cheerleaders and student trainers didn’t pick up awards, they did receive recognition for their hard work throughout the year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Ricebirds were coached by Kevin Lewis and they won the district championship and made it to the third round of the playoffs before losing to Stafford. This was the first time in school history the Ricebirds had made it to the third round.
Roster: La’Darian Lewis, Oliver Miles, Cruz Gonzales, Jake Samaripa, Treyvon Jackson, Jabary Foley, Keshunn Smith, DK Norman, Jeameal Harris and Isaiah Battiest.
FIGHTING HEART: Oliver Miles
MVP: La’Darian Lewis
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Ladybirds were coached by Jake Fenley and won the final district playoff spot, after missing out the year before. In the playoffs, they lost in the first round to rival Bay City.
Roster: Jada Acuna, A’Lainna Alameda, Christina Cole, Danasha Loyd, Kiannah Miles, Rihannah Miles, Melanie Nunez, Tyra Owens, Alanah Rainey, Shaylee Vaclavick, Mac’yia Warner, Hannah White and Kye Yackle.
FIGHTING HEART: Melanie Nunez
MVP: Tyra Owens
TRAINERS
The head trainers were Nolan Bond and Robert “Doc” Easter.
Roster: Danielle Earls, Daranae Owens, Natalee Martinez, Kaybreann Ortiz, Kutter Lewis, Bryan Aguliar, Ray Cardenas, Ava Figirova and Alauna Martinez.
CHEERLEADERS
The cheerleaders were coached by Terese Tompkins. At the UIL spirit competition they finished in the top 20 and were 18th in the state.
Roster: Anna Rod (head cheerleader), Claire Crowell, Skylar Dornak, Kennedy Ritz, Aubrey Samaripa, Shaylee Vaclavick, Avery York, Holly Foegelle, Kaylynn Mendez, Emmy Lou Russell, Ally Sohrt, Kinley Tompkins, Angelena Solis, Jordyn Maldonado, Addison Tompkins, Allie Zalman and Bethany Baker (Ricky Ricebird).
POWERLIFTING
The teams were coached by P.J. Quinters, the Ladybirds finished with a state champion with Kaylynn Mendez winning her division. Aribel Zarate and Ally Sohrt also competed at state.
Roster: Ally Sohrt, Kaylynn Mendez Cole Dewey, Ally Espericueta, Kathrine Nicks, Taylor Manrriquez, Ashley Acuna, Kelsi Prihoda, Mateo Gonzalez, Ava Figirova, Makayla Bard, Matthew Gonzalez, Aribel Zarate, Scarlett Martin, Juan Martinez, Bethany Baker, Selene Rodriguez, Aidan Puente, Bethany Huggins, Ta’Laijah Taylor, Alex Figirova, Calli Pardo, Maysen Manrriquez, Mason Heizer, Carrie Ward, Christine Hernandez, Riley Riha, Ce’Azmin Hood, Jayla Eaton, Robert Perez, Chassity Clark, Sarah Spitzmiller, Angel Reyna, Elizabeth Candena, Kamryn Till, Kendall Smith and Jordyn Maldonado.
BOYS FIGHTING HEART:
Robert Perez
BOYS MVP: Alex Figirova
GIRLS FIGHTING HEART: Kaylynn Mendez
GIRLS MVP: Aribel Zarate
FOOTBALL
The Ricebirds was coached by Chad Worrell, who is now the head coach at Burelson High School in North Texas. The Brids were undefeated in the district and made it to the second round, losing to rival Kilgore.
Roster: Brock Rod, Drake Resendez, Rueben Owens II, Oliver Miles, Hal Erwin, Reed Jung, Cason Braden, Stephen Norman, Isaiah Battiest, Sloan Hubert, La’Darian Lewis, Quincy Thornton, Lane Schulz, Chase Macek, Christian Miles, Jake Samaripa, James Dorotik, Corey Schooler, DK Norman, Logan Jansky, Jorden Gurrero, Joel Garcia, Konnor Ewing, Travon Jackson, Nick Hernandez, Diego Gutierrez, Jacob Korenek, Cole Dewey, Dylan Srubar, Alex Figirova, Bryce Rasmussen, Teagan Gallegos, Luke Wenglar, Carmelo Brown, Ty Skow, Taylor Manrriquez, Craig Washington, Zach King, Quentin Norman, Juan Martinez, Connor King and Rhenner Spenrath.
DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR: La’Darian Lewis
FIGHTING HEART: Jacob Korenek
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Zach King
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Bryce Rasmussen
OFFENSIVE BACK: Reuben Owens II
DEFENSIVE MVP: Joel Garcia
TEAM MVP: Oliver Miles
TENNIS
Spring and Fall tennis were coached by Alfred Pavlu, team tennis advanced to bi-district.
Roster: Eli Lyford, Trace Heimann, Caleb Schilhab, Cole Srubar, Jaden Velez, Carter Conrad, Antonio Jaramillo, Logan Woodruff, Emorie Dornak, Allison Evans, Sydney Blair, Emily Glaze, Jolie Konarik, Sophia Corona, Cadence Dornak, Madelyn Glaze, Meredith Gold, Kasey Cerney, Jadiah Clay and Layni Rawlinson.
BOYS FIGHTING HEART:
Carter Conrad
BOYS MVP: Eil Lyford
GIRLS FIGHTING HEART: Layni Rawlinson
GIRLS MVP: Emily Glaze
GOLF
The El Campo golf teams were coached by Derek Treybig, and both the Ladybirds and Ricebirds made it to regionals.
Roster: James Dorotik, Ty Ener, Karson Martin, Trace Matthews, Kayden Zajicek, Paisley English, Khaki Erwin, Brianna Jensen, Emmy Lou Russell and Riley Wallis.
BOYS FIGHTING HEART:
Karson Martin and Kayden Zajicek
BOYS MVP: James Dorotik
GIRLS FIGHTING HEART:
Emmy Lou Russell and Brianna Jensen
GIRLS MVP: Riley Wallis
CROSS COUNTRY
The El Campo cross country team was coached by Gabe Villarreal, they sent one Ladybird to the regional meet in Sierra Hernandez.
Roster: Elijah Lyford, Brady Pfiel, Leo Perez, Jake Samaripa, Luke Rosenquest, Elizabeth Cadena, Sierra Hernandez, Makayla Bard, Brooke Bacak, Jasaleigh Cantu, Ally Espericueta, Keona Wells and Kate Bubela.
BOYS FIGHTING HEART:
Brady Pfiel
BOYS MVP: Eiljah Lyford
GIRLS FIGHTING HEART:
Ally Espericueta
GIRLS MVP: Sierra Hernandez
SWIMMING AND DIVING
The El Campo swimmers were coached by Kelly Garner and the lone diver was coached by Shanna Evans. This past season, the Ladybirds as a team made it to state and finished third, junior Holly Foegelle placed second in diving, junior Riley Wallis breaststroke and senior Zane Garner were second in backstroke. Both the Ladybirds and Ricebirds won the regional meet.
Roster: Julian Aguirre, Kaden Beal, Kate Chilton, Dylan Cook, Adrian Cruz, Allison Evans, Rachel Evans, Ciara Frisbie, Zane Garner, Juliann Little, Batkue Lopez, Raymond Rodriquez, Cole Srubar, Allison Vallejo, Evan Vasquez, Juliana Vasquez, Riley Wallis and Holly Foegelle.
BOYS FIGHTING HEART: Dylan Cook
BOYS MVP: Zane Garner
GIRLS FIGHTING HEART:
Marie Konrad
GIRLS MVP: Riley Wallis
TRACK
The Ladybirds are coached by Derrick Cash and the Ricebirds are coached by Gabe Cavazos, both teams sent one athlete to state in junior Oliver Miles and freshman Madison Holmes.
Roster: Isaiah Battiest, Hal Erwin, Johnathan Hernandez, Tyler Holmes, Bradyn Korenek, Ja’Mareon Lee, La’Darian Lewis, Taylor Manrriquez, Chase Macek, Oliver Miles, Stephen Norman, Camdyn Phillips, Bryce Rasmussen, Drake Resendez, Jake Samaripa, Ja’Kourayn Shorter, Qunicy Thornton, Christian Miles, Tayanna Boston, Jasaleigh Cantu, Jaylee Cantu, Sierra Hernandez, Ja’Kaela Higgins, Madison Holmes, Adeline Hundl, Riannah Miles, Kendra Miller, Calli Pardo and Kaona Wells.
BOYS FIGHTING HEART:
Taylor Manrriquez and Christian Miles
BOYS MVP: Oliver Miles
GIRLS FIGHTING HEART:
Kaona Wells
GIRLS MVP: Madison Holmes
VOLLEYBALL
The Ladybirds were coached by Brittany Oruonyehu and finished second in district and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Roster: Kate Bodungen, Kinsley Cerny, Brooke Crivellari, Jillian Croix, Lizzie Erwin, Khaki Erwin, Adeline Hundl, Brianna Jense, Hannah Mickelson, Ella Rod, Kaitlyn Stephenson and Shaylee Vacalvick.
FIGHTING HEART: Kaitlyn Stephenson and Jillian Croiz
DEFENSIVE MVP: Kinsley Cerney
OFFENSIVE MVP: Ella Rod and Adeline Hundl
TEAM MVP: Kate Bodungen
BOYS SOCCER
The Ricebirds were coached by Audie Jackson and despite finishing third in district play, made it all the way to the regional finals, the best finish in soccer in school history.
Roster: Rhenner Spenrath, Alejandro Fernandez, Nicholas Montes, Diego Del Agua, Johnny Hernandez, Adrian Vargas, Raymond Moreno, Leandro Maya Colchado, Jesus Rojas Rodriguez, Alexis Salazar Grimaldo, Daniel Mendez, Fabian Paniagua, Landon Brooks, Andre Martinez, Lance Brooks, Landon Smith, Diego Gutierrez, Marco Colchado, Joel Garcia and Gael Lopez.
FIGHTING HEART: Gael Lopez
DEFENSIVE MVP: Joel Garica
OFFENSIVE MVP: Raymond Moreno
MVP: Alexis Salazar
GIRLS SOCCER
The Ladybirds were coached by Brittany Oruonyehu and made the playoffs for the first time in school history, placing third in district.
Roster: Dalilah Casique, Alexia Pena, Mayleigh Martinez, Megan Collins, Lizzie Erwin, Brisa Alonso, Karina Dominguez, Destiny Martinez, Ariana Reyna, Lizzie Flota, Ariana Metoyer, Diana Mejia, Sofia Medina, Melanie Nunez, Jimena Rico, Madison Gaona, Melissa Barrera, Lissette Olvera, Karen Rangel and Michelle Villanueva.
MOST IMPROVED: Ariana Reyna
FIGHTING HEART:
Megan Collins and Mayleigh Martinez
MVP:
Madison Gaona and Alexia Pena
SOFTBALL
The Ladybirds are coached by Bill Savell and they finished second in district and are still in the playoffs, in the third round.
Roster: Kendra Miller, Keona Wells, Morgan Russell, Bridget Dorotik, Kate Bubela, Anna Rod, Carlee Bubela, Addisyn Fisher, Ashley Fisher, Sarah Spitzmiller and Faith Thigpen.
BASEBALL
The Ricebirds are coached by Jacob Clay and they placed third in district and are still in the playoffs, in the second round.
Roster: Konner Ewing, Drake Resendez, Riley Riha, Kyle Barosh, Oliver Miles, Karson Martin, Bradyn Korenek, Lane Schulz, Cole Dewey, Brock Rod, Dean Poenitzsch, Cameron Conrad, Aron Orsak, Chase Starling, James Dorotik, Bryce Rasmussen, Taylor Manrriquez, Ty Skow and Sloan Hubert.
