The El Campo booster club awarded more than $15,000 in scholarships to Ricebird and Ladybirds seniors at the annual El Campo All-Sports Banquet. Top row (l-r) Bryce Rasmussen, Cameron Conrad, Zachary King, Luke Wenglar, Ciara Frisbie, Ty Skow, Rachel Evans, Logan Jansky, Kate Bubela, Allison Evans, Casen Braden, Dakavien Norman, Rhenner Spenrath, Dylan Srubar, Kyle Barosh, Sloan Hubert, Jacob Korenek and Brock Rod. Bottom row (l-r): Danielle Earls, Shaylee Vaclavick, Christina Cole, Morgan Russell, Anna Rod, Skylar Dornak, Konnor Ewing, Alexander Figirova, Ella Rod, Kate Bodungen, Adrian Vargas, Kennedy Ritz, Kendra Miller and Ashley Fisher. At the banquet, all of the sports honored MVP’s and Fighting Hearts.

El Campo honored all their sports and athletes, handing out more than $15,000 in scholarships during the annual All-Sports Banquet at a jampacked El Campo Civic Center on Wednesday night.

While some seasons are still ongoing, the banquet marks the end of what has been likely the best athletic year in school history. Boys basketball, boys soccer, El Campo swimming and girls soccer and made it further in their sport than any other in school history this past season.

