Things will get easier for the Louise Hornets (2-5, 1-2) in week eight, but not by much when they take on the Falls City Beavers (2-4, 1-1) at Hornet Stadium this Friday night.
ENROLLMENT
Louise: 140
Falls City: 121
The Beavers, who made it to the state championship game last season, are rebuilding themselves on the fly with a younger football team. Falls City stopped a two-game losing streak, beating Yorktown 48-20 last Friday night.
Falls City only had two starters returning on both sides of the ball. Behind a team that’s still gaining experience, they took Burton down to the wire, falling in a 13-12 game to start district.
Falls City offensively has been hit-and-miss. In their wins, they’ve scored at least 30 points a game. In the losses, they’re averaging fewer than one touchdown a game.
The Beavers are led by freshman dual-threat quarterback Braylon Johnson, with nearly 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground. While he is most dangerous running the ball, Johnson has been picked off seven times. The Hornet’s defense this season has been able to force turnovers. Against Runge to start district play, Louise had three interceptions.
Tackling and not allowing big plays will be key for the Hornet’s defense. Outside of Johnson, Falls City has four other players with more than 100 yards rushing.
Falls City this season is eight points away from matching the total points they allowed last season, averaging just under 30 points per game this year.
The Hornet’s offense had one good drive last week before Burton shut them out in the final three quarters. Louise senior quarterback Roy Arrambide replaced injured freshman Conner Gonzales, and he’ll have another week of practice under his belt for the Falls City game. Louise will need to continue to find ways to get junior Tayveon Kimble in space, where he can use his speed and power to make people miss.
