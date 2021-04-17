Not since 2016 has the El Campo Ricebirds baseball team beaten the Sealy Tigers, but losing streak was ended after a 3-0 win at Legacy Field Tuesday night.
El Campo (18-4-1, 5-1) avenged a walk-off loss to the Tigers to open district play earlier in the season. Senior Seth Hallinger kept the Tigers off balance and the Ricebirds took advantage of a scoring opportunity in the fifth inning to power them to a win.
“It was huge,” Hallinger said. “We hadn’t beaten them in a long time and we really wanted to put everything on the line to beat them and we did. Our defense was really good. Our pitching was really good and, our hitting, it came out when it needed to in a really close game.”
The Ricebirds are now tied with Bellville atop the district standings.
Hallinger had a couple of jams throughout the night, with only one 1-2-3 inning. Backed into a corner in several innings, he was able to make the right pitch to get himself out of trouble.
None was bigger than in the top of the second inning. With no score, Sealy had the bases loaded with one out after an error and two hit-by-pitches. Hallinger got a lineout to senior Jackson David for a second out and finished the inning with a Sealy batter looking at strike three.
Across seven innings, Hallinger spread out six hits while striking out six batters.
“Fastball, curveball was really working,” Hallinger said. “I’m really confident when I get out on the mound and I do what I can.”
Leading off the bottom of the fifth El Campo freshman Dean Poenitzsch reached third base on an error. Sophomore Bryce Rasmussen on an infield single brought home the first score of the game. Later in the inning, with two runners in scoring position and two outs, David came through with a single to plate two runs and put El Campo ahead 3-0.
“It feels good to be where we are right now,” El Campo coach Trent Popp said. “We’ve just got play the way we’ve been playing.”
El Campo sophomore Brock Rod left the Bellville game with an arm injury and, despite playing in the field and batting, has not pitched since. Hallinger closed out Bellville and started against Wharton and Sealy. In those three games, Hallinger has tossed 15.1 innings allowing two earned runs on nine hits and five walks, while striking out seven batters.
“He’s on fire right now. He really hasn’t had a bad game for us this year, he’s the guy to go to,” Popp said. “It’s awesome he’s been able to step in. Going into the year, we thought they were a 1A and 1B type, no clear cut number one. The number one left-hander and the number one right-hander. Right now the number one right-hander is coming through.”
El Campo at noon plays Needville in a non-district game at Legacy Field. The Ricebirds next week in district will play Brookshire Royal Tuesday night at Legacy Field and go on the road to play Bellville Friday night in what will likely be for the district championship.
