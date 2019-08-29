The Louise Hornets will open up non-district play with a home game against the Ganado Indians Friday night in the yearly battle of Mustang Creek. Last year the game went down to the wire as Ganado held off the Hornets to seal the one-point win.
In any battle, it’s best to have the element of surprise and that’s what Louise will have Friday night as they look for their first win in the series since 2009. A new head coach and a completely overhauled roster could help the Hornets launch a surprise attack and help them score points.
Leading up to the game with Ganado the Hornets have had two weeks of scrimmages. Last Friday they played Yorktown and they learned a lot about themselves.
“It was a good (outing),” senior quarterback Robert Montes said. “It was pretty hard, but it taught everyone to pay attention to what they’re doing in pratice. Overall, try hard and not give up.”
Montes, like a lot of Hornets, look forward starting the season off with Ganado.
“That’s a rivalry team right there,” Montes said. “I got a lot of family over there too, but I’m ready to win.”
More students have come out and joined the football team, but the numbers are still small compared to that of the 3A Ganado.
“(There) isn’t a lot of us, but if everyone has the right mindset, we’ll push through,” Montes said.
