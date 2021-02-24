The El Campo Ricebirds got back on to the baseball field after 11 days away, against the Brazosport Exporters Monday night at Legacy Fields in their final scrimmage.
Despite the chilly weather, the Ricebirds got two hot pitching performances and had good at-bats as they defeated the Exporters 6-4.
“Everyone was happy to get back on the field after the unexpected time off this past week. I thought we came out and played well after the layoff. I thought our pitchers threw well,” El Campo coach Trent Popp said. “They threw a lot of strikes and limited the walks to a minimum. Defensively we saw a few things we need to work on, but again as a whole we played well defensively. This early in the year our hitters are still trying to find their timing at the plate. Losing an entire week and three scrimmages worth of live at-bats will be something we have to overcome.”
El Campo’s offense has scored at least five runs in their three scrimmages this season.
The Ricebird bats Monday night only had three hits but they drew nine walks. El Campo made contact with only four strikeouts. All three of El Campo’s hits were for extra bases as sophomore Brock Rod and seniors Kaden Alcalais and Kyle Barosh had doubles.
Rod and senior Seth Hallinger tossed two scoreless innings each, combining for seven strikeouts, one walk and two hits in four innings. Senior Jackson David and junior Jack Dorotik closed out the scrimmage, both pitching an inning each allowing only one earned run.
“Throughout the year our pitchers have done an outstanding job. We have a lot of guys that can come in and throw strikes on this team and get outs at the varsity level,” Popp said. “I feel Pitching progresses faster than hitting in the beginning of the season. I feel like our pitchers are where they need to be for this early in the year. Hitting-wise, we have a solid foundation to build a lineup around. We are always trying to get guys live at-bats to let them show what they can do when their number is called.”
The Ricebirds this year have scrimmaged Brazosport, Yoakum and Sweeny.
El Campo will start playing real games this week. The Ricebirds are scheduled to play in the Sweeny/West Columbia baseball tournament Thursday through Saturday.
