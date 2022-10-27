One Louise Hornet runner will be racing at state after turning in a top performance at the regional meet Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Louise senior Tony Martinez was one of 27 runners in 2A with a time faster than 20 minutes in the three-mile race. Martinez placed in the top 20, finishing 16th, more than four seconds in front of a runner from Junction who was 17th.
While Martinez didn’t have a top-10 time, his run was the fifth-best among runners who didn’t qualify with a team, earning him entry to state.
“Tony had his best stretch after the first loop of the course where I saw him start to make his move and pick up some momentum,” Louise coach Marja Lutringer said. “He stayed at a good pace to hold his position coming into the final 200-meter finish. (However), wind plagued all runners on this course.”
Martinez finished with a time of 19:26.78 on Monday, down from his run at district. His district time would have been fast enough for a second-place finish at regionals. However, the top three runners in district, all had slower times at regionals.
Running with Martinez was freshman Evan Jacinto who came in 72 out of the 169 regional runners. Jacinto had a time of 21:21.33, less than a second from the top 70.
“I am proud that we had two runners to represent Louise,” Lutringer said. “Evan is only a freshman and has many more years to gain more experience. He did a fantastic job representing Louse and himself. Evan has plenty of room for improvement both in district and in the region.”
The state meet will be at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock next Friday. This will be Martinez’s third trip to state, and in 2020 he came in fourth place.
