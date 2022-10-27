Run Tony Run

Louise senior Tony Martinez makes the turn at regionals on Monday Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

One Louise Hornet runner will be racing at state after turning in a top performance at the regional meet Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Louise senior Tony Martinez was one of 27 runners in 2A with a time faster than 20 minutes in the three-mile race. Martinez placed in the top 20, finishing 16th, more than four seconds in front of a runner from Junction who was 17th.

